Photos of the Seahawks' win 12-10 over Miami

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, reacts on the sidelines to a play against the Miami Dolphins in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, second from left, cornerback Richard Sherman, second from right, and strong safety Kam Chancellor, far right, celebrate stopping Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster, left, on a fourth down play in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, right, talks with Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, left, after the Seahawks beat the Dolphins 12-10 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, right, talks with Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, left, after the Seahawks beat the Dolphins 12-10 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, right, talks with Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, left, after the Seahawks beat the Dolphins 12-10 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino, left, is greeted by military members before an NFL football game between the Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, left, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill talk on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster (29) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, right, talks with head coach Adam Gase in the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) runs out of the tunnel with his team before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) runs out of the tunnel with his team before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
A Seattle Seahawks fan wears a mask as he cheers before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, right and owner Paul Allen talk before an NFL football game between the Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, left, talks with quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins defensive back Byron Maxwell stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill waits for the snap on the line of scrimmage in the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin speaks at the post-game press conference following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle. The Seahawks beat the Dolphins 12-10.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson walks away from the podium after he spoke at the post-game press conference following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle. The Seahawks beat the Dolphins 12-10.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson speaks during the post-game press conference after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle. The Seahawks beat the Dolphins 12-10.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster talks to reporters during the post-game press conference following an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle. The Seahawks beat the Dolphins 12-10.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster talks to reporters during the post-game press conference following an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle. The Seahawks beat the Dolphins 12-10.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster talks to reporters during the post-game press conference following an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle. The Seahawks beat the Dolphins 12-10.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster talks to reporters during the post-game press conference following an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle. The Seahawks beat the Dolphins 12-10.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks to reporters during the post-game press conference following an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle. The Seahawks beat the Dolphins 12-10.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks ' Cassius Marsh stands with teammates as they link arms during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks players and coaches, including cornerback Richard Sherman (25) and head coach Pete Carroll, second from left, stand and link arms during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks players and coaches link arms during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks' Kevin Pierre-Louis looks up as he stands with teammates during the playing of the national anthem before the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks live mascot Taima, an augur hawk, flies onto the field ahead of players before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks live mascot Taima, an augur hawk, flies onto the field ahead of players before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Jim Rassol
TNS
Jim Rassol
TNS
Jim Rassol
TNS
Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman (25), head coach Pete Carroll, center, and defensive backs coach Andre Curtis locks arms during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster leaves the field through the tunnel following an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Dean Rutz
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson leads a post-game prayer after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Ted S. Warren
AP
From left, Miami Dolphins' Jelani Jenkins, Arian Foster, Michael Thomas, and Kenny Stills, kneel during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Fireworks go off behind as military members hold a giant American flag over the field and Seattle Seahawks players and coaches line-up behind before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Umpire Fred Bryan holds a small American flag during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Umpire Fred Bryan holds a small American flag during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks players and coaches, including head coach Pete Carroll, center left, stand and link arms during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
From left to right, Miami Dolphins' Jordan Lucas, Jermon Bushrod, Jelani Jenkins, Dion Sims and Jordan Cameron (84) walk off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson makes a touchdown pass to wide receiver Doug Baldwin (not shown) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Dolphins 12-10.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, right, talks with Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase, left, after the Seahawks defeated the Dolphins 12-10 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Dolphins 12-10.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks' Jimmy Graham gets up after catching a pass against the Miami Dolphins on the team's final drive in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins on the team's final drive in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 12-10.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) catches a pass for a touchdown over Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain (28) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) catches a pass for a touchdown over Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain (28) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) catches a pass for a touchdown over Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain (28) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, drops to pass against the Miami Dolphins in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks to hand off to Arian Foster (29) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes against the Miami Dolphins in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, upper left, scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) spikes the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Mike Morgan (57) celebrates after teammate Cassius Marsh blocked a field goal-attempt by Miami Dolphins' Andrew Franks in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins kicker Andrew Franks has a field goal attempt blocked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cassius Marsh, left, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins kicker Andrew Franks has a field goal attempt blocked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cassius Marsh (91), left, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks running back Christine Michael (32) is tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster (29) rushes against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson laces his shoe after getting his ankle taped following a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson laces his shoe after getting his ankle taped following a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
A Seattle Seahawks fan with full face paint smiles in the stands during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
A Seattle Seahawks fan with full face paint smiles in the stands during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Umpire Fred Bryan holds a small American flag during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
A video message from President Barack Obama is played on a video screen at CenturyLink Field in observance of the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll calls to his team in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Jim Rassol
AP
Jim Rassol
AP
Jim Rassol
AP
Jim Rassol
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster (29) tries to evade a tackle attempt from Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril, left, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Jim Rassol
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster (29) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the Miami Dolphins in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Miami Dolphins' Andrew Franks, right, kicks a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks as Matt Darr holds in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles against the Miami Dolphins in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill reacts to a play in the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase stands on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) fends off Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) fends off Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark (55) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cassius Marsh (91) tackles Miami Dolphins' Jakeem Grant on a kickoff return in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster (29) tries to run between Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) and strong safety Kam Chancellor (31) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks outside middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, left, and cornerback Richard Sherman, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks running back Christine Michael (32) runs against the Miami Dolphins in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks to pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks' Steven Hauschka, right, kicks a field goal against the Miami Dolphins as punter Jon Ryan holds in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the Miami Dolphins in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks players and coaches, including cornerback Richard Sherman (25) and head coach Pete Carroll, third from left, stand and link arms during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Ted S. Warren
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, right, hands off to running back Arian Foster, left, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the Miami Dolphins in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the Miami Dolphins in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
From left, Miami Dolphins' Jelani Jenkins, Arian Foster, Michael Thomas, and Kenny Stills, kneel during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Ted S. Warren
AP
From left, Miami Dolphins' Jelani Jenkins, Arian Foster, Michael Thomas, and Kenny Stills, kneel during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster runs with the ball during warmups before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson shakes hands with an official before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross signs autographs before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross signs autographs before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Bradley Sowell (78) cheers during a huddle during warmups before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman wears a ribbon decal on his helmet that reads "9/11" in observance of the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, before NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman wears a ribbon decal on his helmet that reads "9/11" in observance of the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, before NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill looks to pass during warmups before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
ALTERNATE CROP - Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman wears a ribbon decal on his helmet that reads "9/11" in observance of the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, before NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman wears a ribbon decal on his helmet that reads "9/11" in observance of the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, before NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes during warmups before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes during warmups before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino takes a photo with U.S. Navy sailors at CenturyLink Field before an NFL football game between the Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, second from left, takes a photo with U.S. Navy sailors at CenturyLink Field before an NFL football game between the Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, shakes hands with U.S. Navy sailors at CenturyLink Field before an NFL football game between the Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Miami Dolphins running back Arian Foster signs autographs for fans before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
An usher helps Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin sign an autograph for a fan before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes during warmups before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Robin Hordan wears the jersey of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as he passes out literature outside CenturyLink Field before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Robin Hordan wears the jersey of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick as he passes out literature outside CenturyLink Field before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin signs an autograph for a fan before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks fans tailgate outside CenturyLink Field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
John Potts, of Everett, Wash., cooks on a grill as he tailgates outside CenturyLink Field before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jimmy Graham, right, is greeted by cornerback Richard Sherman during warmups before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP
Seattle Seahawks fans tailgate outside CenturyLink Field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP
A Seattle Police Department security observation station is elevated outside CenturyLink Field before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, in Seattle.
Stephen Brashear
AP