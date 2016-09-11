Last-minute TD secures thrilling victory for Seahawks over Dolphins

A game that was scary more than pretty only added to Russell Wilson’s legend as he overcame a sore ankle to lead the Seahawks to a dramatic 12-10 victory over the Dolphins.
Wilson hit Doug Baldwin with a 2-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left to cap a 75-yard drive that began after Miami had scored its only touchdown to take its only lead of the day.
Seattle marched 75 yards in 14 plays in 3:37. The key play was a 22-yard Wilson-to-Baldwin completion to pick up a fourth-and-four with just over two minutes left.
The Seahawks methodically moved into position from there to earn their seventh straight opening-day win for coach Pete Carroll.
Nerves were heightened throughout the second half after Wilson suffered an apparent right ankle injury when he was sacked by Miami’s Ndamukong Suh early in the third quarter.
Wilson, who has never missed a play due to injury in his NFL career, was visibly limping the rest of the series and then was attended to on the sideline when Miami had the ball.
But Wilson returned and did not miss a snap.
Dolphin quarterback Ryan Tannehill put Miami ahead 10-6 with a 2-yard touchdown run with 4:08 to play.
The touchdown capped a seven-play, 86-yard drive that seemed to come out of nowhere – Miami had just 145 yards on 44 plays prior to that march.
With 2:02 remaining, Wilson found Baldwin for 22 yards to pick up a fourth-and-four, moving the ball to the Miami 31. The play came after Seattle had taken its second timeout during which the Seahawks decided to change formations. Baldwin came out of the slot to break open on a crossing route.
It was the 19th time in 75 games Wilson had led a fourth-quarter or overtime comeback to get Seattle a win.
Comments