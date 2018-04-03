He's raised trophies and caught beer cans. Here's what's next for Doug Pederson

The "Offseason of Doug" will continue this week, as the Philadelphia Phillies announced Monday that Doug Pederson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for their home opener Thursday against the Miami Marlins.
Pederson, who was a three-sport athlete at Ferndale High School before graduating in 1986, led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl LII title two months ago in only his second year as a head coach.
Since that 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, Pederson has been the darling of social media, made the talk show circuit and even showed off his beer catching abilities during the Eagles' championship celebration.
But Thursday he'll get a chance to display the right arm that helped him to a 14-year NFL career as an NFL backup quarterback with the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and the Eagles.
First pitch for the Phillies' game is scheduled for about noon (Pacific Daylight Time), as Pederson will share the honors with 14-year old Kaji Jegan, who is representing Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children.
NBC Sports Philadelphia will stream the game on nbcsports.com/philadelphia and on the NBC Sports app.
It's not the first time Pederson has crossed over to another sport in the Philadelphia sports scene. After leading to the Eagles to an NFC Championship win over the Minnesota Vikings, Pederson took a break from Super Bowl preparations to drop the ceremonial first puck for a Flyers' regular-season game.
