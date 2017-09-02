Paul Zeise: Singing the praises of Kevin Colbert

3:21 Watch how close Sehome football came to getting a win Friday Pause

2:40 Bellingham program aims to help people with chronic health problems

0:33 Aerial footage of salmon net damaged during eclipse's high tides

1:57 Russell Wilson after sharp night in Seahawks' preseason win over KC

1:34 Pete Carroll on George Fant's major knee injury

2:00 Doug Baldwin considering joining Michael Bennett during anthem sit-down

3:19 Pete Carroll on Richardson's return; says Bennett's "heart is in the right place"

2:09 Ex-UW WR Kasen Williams on his fave of 4 circus grabs in Seahawks' preseason opener

2:23 Coach Pete Carroll on Paul Richardson's injury, more from Seahawks preseason opener