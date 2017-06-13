Le'Veon Bell and the Steelers have roadblocks to long-term deal

Why has Le'Veon Bell not signed the franchise tag the Steelers placed on him more than three months ago?
When he does sign it, he will be guaranteed $12.12 million this season, which would make him by far the best-paid halfback in the NFL in 2017. Next is LeSean McCoy with an average of $8 million on a five-year, $40 million deal with the Buffalo Bills that goes through 2019, according to figures kept by Over The Cap.
Bell prefers to receive a multiple year contract, and while the sides have been negotiating toward that end, it may not get done.
Bell had groin surgery in March and did not appear at any of the 10 voluntary OTA sessions over the past three weeks, although he did visit the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to be examined by the Steelers' medical staff two weeks ago. Teammates have said they wished he had attended those sessions regularly, even if he could not practice.
While attendance at minicamp, which begins Tuesday, is mandatory and players can be fined for not being there, those without contracts like Bell are not required to participate, although the Steelers believe he may attend. Bell's agent has been trying to negotiate a multiple-year contract. If none is forthcoming by July 15, Bell must play under the one-year deal because by rule that is the deadline for franchise players to sign new contracts this year.
Signing his franchise deal now would have no bearing on whether Bell can then sign a new contract before July 15. LaMarr Woodley did just that after the Steelers made him their franchise player in 2011, signing a six-year, $61.5 million contract that replaced the one-year, $10 million franchise tag.
The problem with Bell and the Steelers agreeing to a long-term contract is that starting point – $12.12 million guaranteed for one season. Bell, like Woodley, would no doubt take that annual average or somewhat less over four or five years.
But what would be the signing bonus/guarantees? Since he already is guaranteed $12.12 million, it would have to approach twice that in guarantees for a deal to get done, it would seem. If, say, Bell played under the one-year contract, the Steelers could franchise him again in 2018, but that would cost them 20 percent more or another guaranteed deal of around $14.5 million.
That would be more than $26.5 million over the next two seasons. That sounds about what Bell might accept on a guarantee for a new deal, but would the Steelers do that? McCoy's contract has the most guarantees at $18.25 million of any halfback not drafted recently in the first round.
As it is, the Steelers can guarantee having Bell for the next two seasons (the most a team can franchise a player) by committing just $12.12 million in this one. They can then decide after the season whether they want to commit to another $14.5 million. After that, Bell could either re-sign with the Steelers in 2019 or become a free agent, when he still would be only 27 years old.
Complicating matters is Bell's history of injuries and suspensions for marijuana use/DUI and failed drug tests. He missed games to various injuries in each of his four seasons. The NFL suspended him twice for violating its drug policy.
Nevertheless, Steelers president Art Rooney II said in January he is not worried about either.
"I wouldn't say we have a big concern about Le'Veon's physical abilities or stability," Rooney said. "He is a strong young player. I think he will keep getting better."
The only way for him to get much better would be to stay on the field. Bell is the most versatile and probably best back in the NFL. He averaged 128.7 yards from scrimmage per game, higher than anyone in history over his first four seasons. He is a threat from all over the field both as a runner and a receiver and has been a workhorse.
But even if the Steelers knew that Bell would never give the NFL reason to suspend him again and that he would play injury-free the rest of his career, coming to terms with him on a multiple-year contract right now would be difficult.
The bar has been set at $12.12 million, and that will be a tall hurdle.
