Melvin Gordon's breakout lifted Chargers' confidence

2:06 Doug Baldwin: How Seahawks reunified after Richard Sherman blowup Pause

2:56 Richard Sherman on why he blew up at Seahawks' sideline

3:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks came back "when we needed to"

2:38 Russell Wilson after Seahawks rally past Atlanta

1:43 Seahawks QB Russell Wilson says he gets up middle of night to rehab legs

2:56 Richard Sherman on facing Julio Jones, Atlanta's soaring offense

3:51 Russell Wilson after his heroics on zero good legs beating NYJ

1:42 Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner on Jets targeting Richard Sherman wasn't smart

1:26 Michael Bennett on getting head-butted by Jets G in Seahawks' win

3:06 Russell Wilson says 'no doubt' he plays Sunday with sprained knee