Heat coach Spoelstra in Slovenia with Dragic, stressing playing at Goran-speed

Amid the uncertainty of a return by power forward Chris Bosh, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is speaking of his team playing at the preferred pace of point guard Goran Dragic.
With Spoelstra overseas this weekend to visit with Dragic, who is playing with the Slovenian national team at EuroBasket qualifying, the Heat released a video of Spoelstra's thoughts on where the up-tempo point guard fits in with Heat's revised roster.
"You don't find many players that can attack, that can play fast, that can make other players better in that type of game," Spoelstra said. "And he's relentless in getting to the rim. You just don't see that every single night. And Goran is that kind of player.
"And I think young players gravitate to Goran. They want to play that style. They see the success in that kind of style. They see how he can help them in that style. So it all works hand in hand. And he's such a gracious competitor. Guys really enjoy playing with Goran and competing with him."
The Heat had played more of a deliberate style prior to Bosh being sidelined in February for the second half of the season for a second consecutive year due to blood clots. A year ago at this time, Spoelstra and Heat players were in California working out with Bosh. This time, Spoelstra is spending the end of August with Dragic.
The Heat continue to decline comment on Bosh's status.
Not only is there uncertainty with Bosh, but the Heat in the offseason also lost guard Dwyane Wade, another of the team's prime halfcourt players, in free agency to the Chicago Bulls.
Instead, while discussing Dragic, Spoelstra mentioned the youthful, energetic possibilities of center Hassan Whiteside and forward Justise Winslow, who both figure to be in the starting lineup alongside Dragic.
"It only makes sense for us to maximize Goran's strengths, and Hassan's strengths, Justise Winslow's strengths," Spoelstra said. "Their strengths are their speed, their athleticism. Goran is one of the best fast-break, transition point guards in this game. He will force tempo regardless of how you want to play or how you want to defend. Goran is going to run."
Spoelstra has yet to address the media since the Heat's roster was reshuffled last month, but Heat President Pat Riley spoke of the need for Dragic to report to the start of training camp in better shape than a year ago, when Dragic's offseason included his free-agency negotiations and his wife's difficult pregnancy.
"I think Goran is going to have a different kind of season, a different kind of responsibility," Riley said in the wake of Wade's departure. "We'll see what happens with him from that standpoint."
That has Spoelstra and player-development coach Octavio De La Grana in Slovenia with Dragic, whose brother, former Heat guard Zoran Dragic, also is working with the Slovenian national team, which begins the EuroBasket qualifying Wednesday, in a group with Kosovo, Bulgaria and Ukraine.
The true push with Dragic will come when the Heat open training camp Sept. 27.
"The style of offense, when you're pushing the tempo and you're attacking and you're looking for opportunities in the open court, that's a fun style of basketball," Spoelstra said. "Our guys enjoy playing that style. They're committed to the conditioning level and the work ethic.
"Our guys are committed to that. They're willing to do that, because they want to have fun, they want to express their athleticism. And I think that's what Heat fans can expect from this team next year."
Comments