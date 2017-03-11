Bucks beat Pacers for season-best 5th straight win

The Milwaukee Bucks needed a victory to keep gaining ground in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race.
The Bucks got contributions from starters and the bench as they won their season-high fifth straight game, taking a 99-85 decision over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. Khris Middleton also had 21 points and Greg Monroe added 18 off the bench. Jason Terry played 25 minutes and had eight points, including a 3-pointer and a basket in the lane to help the Bucks pull away in the final quarter.
Milwaukee (31-33) moved past the Chicago Bulls (31-34) into the eighth and final playoff spot in the East, after the Bulls lost at home to Houston. The Bucks are one-half game behind seventh-place Detroit (32-33) and 11/2 games behind the Pacers, who fell to 33-32.
The Bucks also gained a playoff tiebreaker with Indiana by clinching the season series. They lead, 3-0, with one meeting left in April.
Paul George led Indiana with 18 points and 11 rebounds and Jeff Teague had 17 points.
The Bucks got off to a sluggish start, trailing 10-0 before finally scoring on a dunk and three-point play by rookie center Thon Maker.
Milwaukee cut its deficit to one point twice in the second quarter, but Indiana went on a 13-4 run to take a 44-34 lead with 4:35 left in the first half.
Six points from Antetokounmpo - two baskets and two free throws - and a 3-pointer by Matthew Dellavedova allowed the Bucks to get within 50-45 at halftime.
The Bucks outscored the Pacers, 29-18, in the third quarter to grab a 74-68 lead.
Terry's clutch five points allowed the Bucks to expand their lead from three points to 86-78 with 6 minutes left.
Middleton, Antetokounmpo and Monroe helped the Bucks close out the victory, with Middleton's triple giving the Bucks a 97-83 lead.
Dellavedova started at point guard with Malcolm Brogdon sidelined by a back injury.
