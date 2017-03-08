Bucks' Michael Beasley out at least 2 more weeks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Michael Beasley will be out at least the next two weeks and will be re-evaluated at that time, coach Jason Kidd said on Tuesday.
Kidd said Beasley is making progress after suffering a hyperextended left knee in a game at Cleveland on Feb. 27. Beasley's knee bent in an awkward fashion as he tried to defend Cleveland's LeBron James on a Cavaliers fast break.
Terrence Jones, signed by the Bucks as insurance at the power forward position, practiced with the team for the first time on Tuesday. Most of the regulars rested after the Bucks' 112-98 win in Philadelphia on Monday, but reserves practiced at the Cousins Center.
"Today was a light day for the guys who played heavy minutes (in Philadelphia)," Kidd said. "It's good to get him on the court and get him to understand the offensive and defensive schemes.
"We'll see if there's time that permits with small ball. There are so many teams playing small; last night Philly played small with (Dario) Saric playing the 5 and (Robert) Covington playing the 4. It puts a lot of pressure on the smalls, and the bigs have to be patient because there are not a lot of minutes to be played."
The 6-foot-9 Jones played in 51 games for New Orleans this season after spending his first four pro seasons with the Houston Rockets.
Kidd also said Mirza Teletovic has stepped in to help in the absence of Beasley and Jabari Parker, out for 12 months following anterior cruciate ligament surgery.
"Mirza has been great for us, knowing he's going to play," Kidd said. "He's a guy who is going to spread the floor for us and defensively he's helping us, being able to rebound the ball. He's doing better (defensively). The big thing is being in the right spots and he's been in the right spots."
The Bucks return home to play the New York Knicks on Wednesday night and host Indiana and Minnesota on Friday and Saturday before heading out on a season-long six-game road swing.
"This week already started," Kidd said. "Getting a win on the road was important and now we're back where we were last week in the sense of having three (games) at home. We have to protect home. We understand where we're at in the standings and what we're playing for.
"We have to continue playing like we did in Philly by sharing the ball and playing defense and trying to hold a team under 100 points."
Bucks rookie center Thon Maker said the team has "never looked back" after a good practice last week. That practice came after a disappointing home loss to the Denver Nuggets, and the Bucks have won three in a row since then, including home wins over the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors, both playoff teams.
"I think they got the message at the practice the next day," Kidd said. "But I think the beauty of that practice was the carryover of what they've been doing defensively and offensively - competing, making plays and sharing the ball. You look at last night's game (with) 28 assists. We've been around there or even higher since that practice."
The Bucks (29-33) are 11/2 games out of the eighth and final playoff spot and only 21/2 games behind sixth-place Indiana.
"It's going to be 6 through 12; you look at those teams and they're all right there," Kidd said. "Everybody is going to start playing each other from here on out. Every game means something. We go out west and those games are important, too.
"We can only control what we do. We can't control what other teams are doing."
