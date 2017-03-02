Lineup shakeup does little to help Bucks in 110-98 loss to Nuggets

Jason Kidd's lineup shakeup did little to shake the Milwaukee Bucks out of their doldrums.
Rashad Vaughn and Malcolm Brogdon moved into the starting lineup, but a terrible first-quarter performance doomed Milwaukee in a 110-98 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.
Denver (28-33) led by as many as 31 points and never trailed as it won for the second straight night, after beating the Bulls in Chicago.
Nikola Jokic posted his fourth career triple-double and his second in as many nights as he finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.
Danilo Gallinari led six Denver players in double figures with 22 points.
The Bucks (26-33) gave up 32 points in the first quarter and 63 points in the first half as they lost their second in a row and fell to 1-3 since the all-star break.
Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 21 points and Brogdon added 17.
Giannis Antetokounmpo struggled to a 5-for-13 shooting night and had 15 points while adding nine rebounds and four assists. Matthew Dellavedova had 15 points, including 13 in the second half, for the Bucks.
