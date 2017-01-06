Antetokounmpo shows All-Star power in first voting tally

Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be an All-Star.
That much is clear after the 22-year-old continued his stunning rise with his first buzzer-beater Wednesday night against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
But will the Greek Freak be in the Eastern Conference's starting lineup for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in New Orleans?
That is becoming a much stronger possibility as Antetokounpo dunks, blocks and yes, shoots his way up the ladder of the NBA's elite players.
Antetokounmpo ranked third overall among Eastern Conference players - behind only Cleveland's LeBron James and Kyrie Irving - in the initial fan voting results released by the league Thursday. He was second among conference frontcourt players and doubled the total of the No. 3 frontcourt player, Kevin Love of the Cavaliers.
Antetokounmpo totaled 500,663 votes, behind James with 595,288 and Irving with 543,030. The starting five leaders for the East are James, Antetokounmpo and Love in the frontcourt and Irving and the Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade in the backcourt.
In the Western Conference, the leaders are Golden State's Kevin Durant and Zaza Pachulia and San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard in the frontcourt and the Warriors' Stephen Curry and Houston Rockets' James Harden in the backcourt.
The Bucks are also hoping forward Jabari Parker will receive strong consideration from conference coaches for a reserve role on the Eastern all-stars. He ranked 10th among frontcourt players in the East in the voting.
So is Antetokounmpo.
"I think it's a good feeling," the Greek Freak said of the chances of becoming an All-Star starter. "It's really good for the franchise; we get exposure out there.
"Hopefully me and JP (Parker) can be in the game, because he's having a great year, too."
Bucks coach Jason Kidd was a 10-time All-Star and knows how important it is to take that step.
"I could care less about the voting," Kidd said. "As long as we have players representing the Milwaukee Bucks, that's all I care about. Right now you look at what Giannis and Jabari are doing, start or not start, hopefully, we can get both of those guys there.
"You've got to win. You look at their numbers, but it comes down to winning. If the team is winning, you have a better chance of having multiple guys go."
The Bucks have won three in a row and improved to 18-16 with their dramatic 105-104 win over the Knicks on Wednesday. They face the Knicks again at home Friday night.
Former Bucks forward Marques Johnson, a four-time All-Star and current Fox Sports Wisconsin analyst for the team, believes Antetokounmpo has proved his worth this season.
"When he started so well, I thought, 'Is this fool's gold? Is this Ella or is this Memorex?' " Johnson said. " 'Is this real or just kind of a mirage and he's going to come back down?'
"He actually boosted it up even more. He and Jabari now are able to put that 20-point game on automatic pilot. There's enough of a skill set in terms of offensive rebounds, transition, sprinkle in a couple jumpers here and there.
"But he's doing enough, getting to the free throw line, where you can almost pencil it in on a nightly basis, which is a remarkable testament for a guy that young."
Johnson twice was named an All-Star starter, in 1979 and 1980. The last Bucks player to be named a starter in the All-Star Game was Sidney Moncrief during the 1985-86 season.
Johnson recalled his first All-Star selection with fondness.
"That was the year I supplanted Dr J (Julius Erving) and also was on the first NBA team that year," Johnson said. "That was a big achievement because Doc was my idol ... to put him on the bench and be the starter."
Antetokounmpo is on target to be in New Orleans in mid-February, either as a starter or reserve. The last Bucks player to be selected for the All-Star Game was Michael Redd in 2004, when the game was played at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Bucks teammate Greg Monroe said after Wednesday's game he would be glad to "chauffeur" Antetokounmpo around Monroe's hometown of New Orleans during the All-Star weekend.
"He should be there, no question about it," Monroe said. "He's definitely playing at an All-Star level. It's just making sure we're doing the things we need to do as a team so there's a spot for him in the All-Star Game.
"He's been working on his game non-stop. You can see it; the stuff he does night in and night out, the energy he brings and the plays he makes for himself and others. It's just a testament to how hard he's been working."
The fans' voting counts for 50 percent of the total under the revised system adopted by the NBA this season. A 75-member media panel will account for 25 percent of the vote and NBA players will make up the other 25 percent.
"With the NBA being so much more digitalized and international, he's going to take all those votes," Bucks center John Henson said of the fans' vote. "You can't overlook talent even if it's in Milwaukee or it's in L.A. Talent is talent.
"I'm going to vote for Giannis all day. I'm going to walk around with a 'Vote Giannis' shirt."
One of Antetokounmpo's biggest supporters is his older brother Thanasis, a former member of the Knicks and now playing in Spain. Thanasis has retweeted hundreds of fans saying they have voted for his brother.
"If I was running for president, I would probably have Thanasis running my campaign," Antetokounmpo said. "He's really good (on social media)."
Johnson said there is an aura developing around Antetokounmpo, and it didn't hurt for him to have his first buzzer-beater in New York. A crowd of reporters at least 30 deep waited to get into the Mllwaukee locker room after the game.
"Giannis has put himself into the mindset of players out there now," Johnson said. "You can tell how they approach him, how much more physical they're playing against him.
"I see this fear when he's coming down in transition. You get the sense that he's now established himself among the players as being one of the elite players in the league, a guy that's respected, a guy that's feared."
