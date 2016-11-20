Warriors squeak by Bucks, 124-121

MILWAUKEE_Stephen Curry remembered Golden State's first loss last season, coming in Milwaukee at the hands of the Bucks.
Curry and his teammates made sure it didn't happen again, even though they had to survive a late rally by the Bucks to grab a 124-121 victory at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.
Kevin Durant finished with a game-high 33 points and the Warriors (11-2) won their seventh in a row and improved to 3-0 on their current road swing, which concludes at Indiana on Monday. Klay Thompson scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half and made two clinching free throws with 8.5 seconds left to give Golden State a four-point lead.
Curry added 20 points despite hitting just 1 of 11 from three-point range.
The Bucks rallied from a 14-point fourth quarter deficit, pulling within 122-120 on a three-point play by Jabari Parker with 2:33 left. A sensational block by Giannis Antetokounmpo on Draymond Green gave the Bucks a chance to tie or take the lead, but Antetokounmpo missed on a drive to the basket. Durant missed a jumper and the Bucks had another chance, but Green stole an inbounds pass from Tony Snell and the Bucks fouled Thompson.
Antetokounmpo led the Bucks (5-7) with 30 points and Parker added 28. Matthew Dellavedova had 10 points and five assists.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr joked before the game he would buy two tickets for a Golden State home game for any Bucks fan wearing a "10-3" shirt, a reference to the "24-1" shirts that dotted the crowd last year.
But there was no repeat even though the Bucks shot nearly 60 percent from the field in the first half, only to trail 69-66 at intermission.
THREE TAKEAWAYS
1. Bucks coach Jason Kidd said before the game he would go with two centers and John Henson would start. Miles Plumlee came off the bench as the second center, but Greg Monroe did play 2 minutes in the first half when both Henson and Plumlee picked up three fouls. Monroe has been the odd man out the last two games.
2. Kevin Durant is having no trouble adjusting to his new team. He scored 25 points in the first half on 8-of-10 shooting, including 5 of 5 from three-point range.
3. Jason Terry is likely to get more minutes now that the Bucks have sent Rashad Vaughn to the NBA Development League. Terry sank a pair of threes early in the game to help the Bucks take a nine-point lead. Terry scored nine points in 19 minutes.
