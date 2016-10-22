Ira Winderman: A starting five (of pathways) for Heat success

The starting five has been a work in progress for the Miami Heat throughout the preseason. But when it comes to the team's prospects for the upcoming season, five factors appear to outweigh all others.
Five factors that could be the difference between lottery and playoffs.
Between post-parting disorder over the departure of Dwyane Wade or a bridge to a fresh start.
Between taking a long view or savoring these next six months.
Between the good feeling of training camp or the typical dysfunctional of a roster loaded with expiring contracts.
Between the faces who start the season on the Heat roster also being those ending the season on the Heat roster.
The external view is the season that starts Wednesday against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center will end April 12, the final day of the regular season, when the Heat host the Washington Wizards at AmericanAirlines Arena.
The internal perspective is there is a pathway to something far more fulfilling, a five-step approach, if you will.
1. Will the all-for-one good feeling translate from the low-stress, stats-don't-count preseason to the moments that matter?
Even Erik Spoelstra was cautious about this one, the seemingly complete buy-in received from his roster during the preseason. And yet, that might be the only way this comes together, and stays together.
This is not a roster with a Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh or LeBron James, with a player sublime enough to seize any moment and make a game his own. Instead, it likely will go from a team with multiple All-Stars to a team with no All-Stars (remember, coaches select All-Star reserves, which could make the path more difficult for Hassan Whiteside).
At the first sign of trouble - and there will be such moments with a group still coming together - questions about playing time, rotations, shot totals figure to follow.
Spoelstra has faced his share of challenges over his first eight seasons, includes ones attached to far higher stakes, but this one might be the most unique, to keep his players living in the moments when many don't know if there will be future moments with the franchise.
2. Are Whiteside and Dragic leading men, or just well-paid contributors?
Nice players might get you to the playoffs. Great players get you into championship contention.
For all of Pat Riley's "whale" hunting this past summer, and for all the possibilities of returning to those tricky waters next summer with Chris Bosh's reclaimed cap space, it's as if even Riley recognizes that neither Whiteside nor Dragic are cornerstones.
Dragic was brought in to rekindle Big Three thoughts alongside Wade and Bosh. Until this point, there never has been the notion of the Heat being his team. And even now that does not appear to be the case.
Whiteside was paid $98 million over four years because that's where the market stood, not necessarily where Riley would have placed him. At 27, there still are so many steps left to be taken.
If Dragic is your best player, how good are you?
If Whiteside is your best player, where are you headed?
What would make the Heat's next phase so much simpler is if either emerged as, like Spoelstra likes to say, "a force of nature."
Is there a great player on this Heat roster?
Now is when the Heat need to find out.
3. Does a team with a defensive backstop still have a defensive identity?
When the NBA recently polled its general managers, none listed the Heat's among the league's toughest defenses.
Why? Certainly not because of history, recent or otherwise, during the Pat Riley Era. Why? Because they looked at this roster.
Beyond Justise Winslow and perhaps Josh Richardson, there might not be a plus-defender in the mix. And, yes, that includes Whiteside, whose greatest impact comes off the ball, and who still can be exposed in pick-and-roll situations.
While all the right things have been said during the preseason, the only way this works is if it's five men on a string, essentially team defense or bust, particularly with the Heat's desire to get shooters and scorers on the court to compensate for the losses of Wade and Bosh.
4. At the moment of truth, with the game on the line, then what?
There were moments during last season's playoffs when Dragic stepped into this role during, albeit while having the security blanket of Wade alongside.
And there remains the imposing threat of a Whiteside lob dunk if a late-game set is run to perfection, with a scoring threat creating the deception.
But for more than a decade, with the game in the balance, there always was Wade. For four years there also was James. And for a bit longer than that there was Bosh.
Dion Waiters certainly has the makeup to take the big shots. But there also is the matter of making the big shots.
Ensemble basketball is a wonderful concept for the first 46 minutes. Finding a player to seize late-game moments is what can make the difference between playoffs and lottery for a team on the bubble.
5. Will the long view compromise the short-term opportunities?
Understand that tanking is not an actual concept within the locker room or coaching offices. You play to win the games.
But there also are contrasting approaches about whether you are building for the moment or something beyond.
If it's all about the moment for the Heat, about this season, then Tyler Johnson as point guard might have to be deferred, Winslow as scorer put on hold, the growth of prospects set aside for another time.
But the mandate also is to build toward a championship somewhere in the not-so-distant future, and that requires growth from within.
In the balance ... the decision whether to make each game its own crusade, or whether to temper the process in order to stake a claim for the future.
That, as much as any factor, could determine the direction of the 2016-17 Miami Heat.
