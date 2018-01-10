We want the Moose! We want the Moose! Here’s when the Mariners Carivan will be in town

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Whatcom County in Bellingham will once against host the Seattle Mariners’ spring caravan on Jan. 24.
Members of the community are encouraged to visit the Bellingham clubhouse (1715 Kentucky Street) from 4:45 to 6 p.m. for photos and autograph signing. The event is open to the public and does not require a Boys & Girls Club membership.
Pitcher James Pazos and minor league outfielder Kyle Lewis will join former Mariner Dave Valley and broadcaster Rick Rizzs and, of course, the Mariner Moose. Members of the Bellingham Bells also are expected to be in attendance.
The Mariners Caravan started visiting Boys & Girls Clubs and elementary schools around the state on Monday.
