Povse, Lewis and Bishop among Mariners’ prospects headed to Fall League

Triple-A Tacoma right-hander Max Povse is heading to the Arizona Fall League along with two of the Mariners’ top outfield prospects: Kyle Lewis and Braden Bishop.
Those three will join five other players from the organization on the Peoria Javelinas when the AFL begins its 26th season on Oct. 10. The league announced the rosters Tuesday for its six clubs, all of which are in the Phoenix area.
Each club is stocked with players from five organizations. The Javelinas also received players from Atlanta, Boston, San Diego and Toronto.
The six clubs are divided into two divisions for a 30-game schedule that concludes in a Nov. 18 championship game at Scottsdale Stadium.
The Fall League is generally viewed as a finishing school for top prospects.
More than 2,600 previous Fall League players eventually reached the big leagues, including 261 who became All-Stars. The league’s alumni also include 16 Most Valuable Player award recipients and six Cy Young Award winners.
Povse, 24, made his big-league debut earlier this season with three relief appearances but spent much of the season at Tacoma and Double-A Arkansas since being acquired last November in trade from Atlanta.
Lewis, 22, is generally regarded as the club’s top prospect but spent much of the season recovering from a major knee injury. He is currently batting .256 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 31 games at Hi-A Modesto.
Bishop, 24, was cited in June by Baseball America as the player making the "biggest leap forward" in the organization. He opened the season at Modesto, where he batted .296 in 88 games, but is currently at Arkansas, where he has a .336 average and a .417 on-base percentage in 31 games.
Joining those three at Peoria are Arkansas right-hander Darin Gillies and four Modesto players: catcher Joe DeCarlo, outfielder Eric Filia and right-handed pitchers Matt Festa and Art Warren.
DeCarlo is a "taxi squad" player, which means he is limited to playing only on Wednesday and Saturday.
