Sources indicate Segura close to multi-year extension with the Mariners

Shortstop Jean Segura could have a contract extension in place by the time he returns from the disabled list.
Sources confirmed Tuesday that Segura is close to an agreement with the Mariners on a multi-year extension. Jon Morosi of MLB Network was first to report the news, which was subsequently confirmed by other outlets.
Segura is making $6.2 million this season and on track to reach free agency after the 2018 season. A report in the Dominican Republic, Segura’s homeland, pegged the extension at $70 million over five years
There was no official comment from the Mariners.
Segura, 27, is currently on the disabled list because of a high right ankle sprain suffered June 1 on a slide at second base. Club officials initially believed Segura might miss a month or more, but he said he expects to make a quicker recovery.
The Mariners acquired Segura on Nov. 23, 2016 from Arizona with outfielder Mitch Haniger and reliever Zac Curtis in a trade for pitcher Taijuan Walker and infielder Ketel Marte.
When placed on the disabled list, Segura was batting .341, which leads the American League. He led the National League with 203 hits last year while playing for the Diamondbacks.
