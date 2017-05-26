Hear that? It’s the sounds of Mariners’ bats going silent in loss to Boston

Not even one and done Friday night for the Mariners.
A zero.
Sure, the Mariners had other problems Friday night in a 3-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. They gave away one run on a wild pitch and another on a passed ball. They committed two errors in the outfield.
But the growing concern is an unproductive lineup that, outside of one three-run swing Thursday by Nelson Cruz in Washington, has completely flatlined over the last week.
The Mariners, prior to their 4-2 victory Thursday over the Nationals, had scored exactly one run in five straight games and, not surprisingly, lost all five. On Friday, they didn’t even score one.
And they’re searching for answers.
"We have such a good team," second baseman Robinson Cano insisted. "We’ve got guys who make a lot of contact. Guys who can hit. Guys who have been in this game a long time.
"I believe this is going to change. It’s going to turn around. We’re going to get really hot and win a lot of games."
It didn’t look that way Friday on a chilly, wet night at the Fens.
Boston lefty Eduardo Rodríguez (4-1) breezed through six innings before handing a three-run lead to the bullpen. Heath Hembree, Matt Barnes and Craig Kimbel completed the shutout. Kimbrel got his 13th save.
"Offensively, we struggle to put innings together," manager Scott Servais said. "That’s been the story here for the last week or so. We just have not gotten the line moving at all.
"It seems like we’re going to start to get something going, and we don't get the big hit. We got one (Thursday), but we didn’t get one tonight."
The Mariners (21-28) have lost 11 of their last 15.
Friday’s game shouldn’t have been close. Mariners starter Yovani Gallardo (2-5) spent 5 1/3 innings and 112 pitches limiting damage in heavy traffic. He gave up all three runs while allowing seven hits and issuing six walks.
"I definitely had to battle the whole night," he said. "The command wasn’t consistent, but I made pitches when I had to."
The Red Sox were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. If not for a two-run sixth inning, when they scored one run on a bases-loaded wild pitch and another on a bases-loaded passed ball, it’s a 1-0 game.
One would have been enough.
Hanley Ramirez’s leadoff double in the second inning turned into the game’s first run when the Red Sox followed it with two ground outs to the right side.
Gallardo avoided bigger trouble by stranding two runners later in the second inning and three more in the third. He then worked around two two-out singles in the fourth and stranded a runner at second in the fifth.
The escapability ended in the sixth.
Josh Rutledge led off with a single to deep short, although Jean Segura made it close with a great throw. Gallardo walked Jackie Bradley Jr., and the runners advanced on Christian Vazquez’s grounder to short.
A four-pitch walk to Devon Marrero, who entered the game with a .178 average, loaded the bases before Gallardo bounced a curve for run-scoring wild pitch.
"I got ahead," he said, "and you don’t want to leave it out over the plate. I just yanked it a little too much."
When Gallardo reloaded with bases with a walk to Mookie Betts, the Mariners went to the bullpen for Dan Altavilla, whose first-pitch fastball to Andrew Benintendi got through catcher Mike Zunino for a run-scoring passed ball.
"I blocked myself a little bit with my knee," Zunino said. "The pitch had some good late life on it. I thought I had enough glove to get there, but I didn’t."
PLAY OF THE GAME: Boston first baseman Mitch Moreland put an exclamation point on the game by making a diving stop on Danny Valencia’s one-out grounder in the ninth inning. Moreland flipped the ball to Kimbrel for the out.
PLUS: Segura had three of the Mariners’ six hits and raised his average to .346…Altavilla and Steve Cishek had scoreless outings in relief of Gallardo…not much else.
MINUS: Center fielder Guillermo Heredia and right fielder Ben Gamel each mishandled balls for errors after they appeared to be in control…the two errors matched the Mariners’ season high. They’ve had two on three previous occasions…Zunino’s passed ball came on a fastball that was a borderline strike…Taylor Motter started in left field and went hitless in four at-bats. His average is down to .206.
STAT PACK: Gallardo made his 256th start since the beginning of the 2009 season. Only six pitchers have made more: James Shields (269), Jon Lester and Max Scherzer (267), Justin Verlander (265), Felix Hernandez (260) and Cole Hamels (259). Zack Greinke has also made 256.
QUOTABLE: "We win one or two games," Cano said, "and then we lose two or three. We need to get on a hot streak where you win four or five. Then if you lose one, you come back and win two.
"I think we have the team to do that."
SHORT HOPS: Felix Hernandez is scheduled to throw a bullpen workout Saturday, which will make his first time on a mound since being diagnosed with bursitis in his shoulder after an April 25 start at Detroit…Hisashi Iwakuma should throw a bullpen workout within a few days, which will be his first time on a mound since he was placed on the disabled list May 10 because of shoulder inflammation…Drew Smyly increased the intensity of his throwing program while moving to about 90 feet in his recovery from a flexor strain in his elbow.
ON DECK: The Mariners and Red Sox continue their three-game series at 1:05 p.m. Pacific time Saturday when right-hander Rob Whalen (0-2 with a 4.09 ERA at Triple-A Tacoma) starts against Boston left-hander Brian Johnson (1-0, 7.20).
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments