White Sox 2, Mariners 1 (10 innings): Mariners muster just one hit

Despite getting just one hit Friday night, the Mariners somehow pushed their way into extra innings against the Chicago White Sox. Not that it mattered.
Melky Cabrera’s two-out RBI double in the 10th inning lifted the White Sox to a 2-1 victory at Safeco Field once David Robertson closed out the Mariners.
"Outstanding pitching," manager Scott Servais said. "Both guys. Ariel Miranda might have had his best outing of the year. Unfortunately, their guy was just as good if not a little bit better, which (Jose) Quintana can do."
Still, this stung a bit because Tony Zych (2-1) started the Chicago 10th inning by hitting Kevan Smith, a .115 hitter.
"I was just trying to go in and got him," Zych said. "He didn’t really move too much. I was more mad about that than the hit."
Leury Garcia replaced Smith and moved to second on Willy Garcia’s sacrifice bunt and to third on Tim Anderson’s grounder to second.
Cabrera then tomahawked an 0-2 slider into the right-field corner for an RBI double.
"I just tried to throw a slider back foot there," Zych said. "I watched the video and thought it was a pretty decent pitch but not good enough I guess. He stayed on it and put a good swing on it."
The White Sox broke a seven-game road losing streak and won for just the third time in 13 games.
Miranda had a career-best nine strikeouts and allowed just one run and four hits in seven innings — but made one big mistake.
He hung a two-out slider in the sixth inning to Jose Abreu, who rocked it for a 464-foot homer that erased the Mariners’ 1-0 lead.
"That was the game on one pitch," Miranda said. "I made a mistake, and he connected. It was a good pitch. It was just a matter of getting behind in the count."
Former closer Edwin Diaz replaced Miranda to start the eighth inning and worked around two high-chop singles. Diaz then worked a one-two-three ninth inning.
That was a definite plus. So was Miranda. Everything else? Not so much.
The Mariners got their only hit when Danny Valencia opened the second inning by swinging late on a changeup but flicking the ball into the right-center gap for a triple.
Valencia held on Taylor Motter’s fly to center but scored when Ben Gamel followed with deeper fly.
Quintana who struck out seven and walked one in a dominant 99-pitch performance over eight innings. Robertson (3-1) pitched the final two innings.
"That’s vintage Q, right there," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said.
PLAY OF THE GAME: Gamel opened the eighth inning with a high pop into short right field. Second baseman Yolmer Sanchez retreated on the ball as other players circled around.
Sanchez whiffed on the catch for an error, but Gamel had kept running and was quickly trapped between first and second for an out.
"Very uncharacteristic of Ben Gamel," Servais said. "He usually plays hard all of the time. He’s disappointed. He popped the ball up, but you can not take anything for granted.
"Even in the big leagues, the popups, they drop once in a while. Rookie mistake. He certainly knows it’s a mistake."
PLUS: Miranda was dominant…Diaz looked like the old Eddie…That’s about it.
MINUS: Jean Segura’s hitting streak ended at 17 games when he went 0-for-4…Guillermo Heredia, Nelson Cruz, Kyle Seager and Taylor Motter were also hitless in four at-bats…Tuffy Gosewisch went 0-for-3, which dropped his average to .042 (1-for-24).
STAT PACK: Miranda’s nine strikeouts were a career high. His previous best was eight on two occasions, including his previous outing against the Blue Jays.
QUOTABLE: Servais on Zych’s 0-2 slider, which Cabrera pulled for an RBI double: "He made a mistake. In a game like that, that’s what it comes down to, one fatal mistake."
SHORT HOPS: Andy McKay was inducted into the California Community College Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He spent 22 years at Sacramento City College from 1990-2012 and was part of 14 conference championships. He is in his second year as the Mariners’ director of player development.
ON DECK: The Mariners and White Sox continue their four-game series at 7:10 p.m. Saturday at Safeco Field. Right-hander Yovani Gallardo (2-3 with a 4.53 ERA) will face Chicago right-hander Mike Pelfrey (0-4, 5.70).
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network.
