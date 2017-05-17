Mariners’ Dyson gets a spot in the record book — the hard way

Center fielder Jarrod Dyson is in the record book and has the bruises to prove it.
On Tuesday, Dyson became the first player in the Mariners’ 6,395-game history to be hit by a pitch three times in the same game. He matched a major-league record, which occurred 25 previous times since 1913.
Dyson was hit by three different Oakland pitchers: Andrew Triggs in the fifth inning, Daniel Coulombe in the seventh, and Santiago Castilla in the ninth.
"I don’t know what’s going on," Dyson said. "I don’t like getting hit. I’m too little to be getting hit. But I’m not going to back off the plate or anything like that. I’m going to stand my ground where I normally stand."
Dyson has been hit eight times this season by pitches, which leads the majors. His former Kansas City teammate Alex Gordon ranks second with six.
Dyson was hit by pitches 17 times in his previous seven big-league seasons and had never before been hit more than four times in the same year.
RARE BOOMER
While reliever Marc Rzepczynski is a lefty specialist, he had faced 119 right-handed hitters without giving up a home run before yielding a three-run shot Tuesday to Mark Canha in the ninth inning.
The last right-handed hitter to go deep against Rzepczynski was ex-Mariners outfielder Justin Ruggiano on Sept. 4, 2015. Rzepczynski was pitching for San Diego, while Ruggiano was playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Right-handed batters were 23-for-92 (a .250 average) with 26 walks (for a .415 on-base percentage) against Rzepczynski between the homers by Ruggiano and Canha.
50 AND COUNTING
Kyle Seager hit his 50th career homer at Safeco Field in Tuesday’s loss to the Athletics.
Only five other players have done that: Raul Ibanez (78), Bret Boone (62), Edgar Martinez (54), Richie Sexson (53) and Ichiro Suzuki (53).
Nelson Cruz has 47.
LOOKING AHEAD
Three things to note heading into Thursday’s pitching matchup between right-hander Sam Gaviglio and Chicago right-hander Dylan Covey:
***Gaviglio, 26, is a rookie who is making his first big-league start and second big-league appearance. The Mariners acquired him in a Nov. 20, 2014 trade from St. Louis for infielder Ty Kelly.
***Covey, 25, is a rookie making his seventh major-league start. The White Sox acquired him last December from Oakland in the Rule 5 Draft.
***White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier battled back stiffness earlier this month and is batting just .173 this season in 28 games. But he was 10-for-28 (.357) last season in seven games against the Mariners with four homer and 11 RBIs.
MINOR DETAILS
Double-A Arkansas outfielder Chuck Taylor carried an 18-game hitting streak into Wednesday’s game against Northwest Arkansas (Royals).
Taylor, 23, is batting .366 (26-for-71) in the streak with a .444 on-base percentage. His season totals are up to .336 and .450 with a .486 slugging percentage in 29 games.
The Mariners acquired Taylor last December in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft from Arizona. He was the Diamondbacks’ fourth-round pick in 2012 and slashed .261/.354/.391 last season in 83 games at Hi-A Visalia and Double-A Mobile.
SHORT HOPS
Outfielder Ben Gamel turned 25 on Wednesday. Former Mariners outfielder Jose Guillen turned 41…it was 26 years ago Wednesday, May 17, 1991, that the Mariners acquired third baseman Mike Blowers from the New York Yankees for a player to be named later (pitcher Jim Blueberg)…
LOOKING BACK
It was nine years ago Thursday — May 18, 2008 — that Ichiro Suzuki became the Mariners’ all-time leader in stolen bases when he got No. 291 in a 3-2 victory over San Diego at Safeco Field.
Suzuki moved past Julio Cruz, who had 290 for the Mariners from 1977-83. Suzuki pushed his franchise-leading total to 438 prior to a 2010 trade that sent him to the New York Yankees. He now has 508 steals in his 17-year career.
Cruz remains second on the club’s all-time list. Harold Reynolds is third at 228.
ON TAP
The Mariners and White Sox open a four-game weekend series at 7:10 p.m. Thursday at Safeco Field when right-hander Sam Gaviglio (0-0 with a 4.50 ERA) opposes Chicago right-hander Dylan Covey (0-3, 7.98).
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network, including mariners.com (for subscribers to MLB.tv).
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments