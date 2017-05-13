More grim rotation news: Mariners say Iwakuma expected to miss 4-6 weeks

The news came Saturday in a terse release from the Mariners that applied another major blow to their depleted rotation.
Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma, 36, is expected to miss four-to-six weeks because of shoulder inflammation. He was examined Friday by Dr. Edward Khalfayan, the club’s medical director, in Seattle.
Iwakuma said he experienced shoulder discomfort in recent starts before the Mariners moved May 10 to place him on the 10-day disabled list. He is 0-2 with a 4.35 ERA in six starts.
Losing Iwakuma for an extended period is the latest in a series of problems for a rotation struggling to find equilibrium. Four of the club’s five projected starters are on the disabled list.
Only lefty James Paxton appears to be moving toward an imminent return. He was diagnosed as having a strained forearm muscle after a May 2 start against the Angels but is tracking toward a return in 10-14 days.
Long-time ace Felix Hernandez hasn’t pitched leaving an April 25 start at Detroit because of what was subsequently diagnosed of bursitis in his shoulder. He played catch twice earlier this week but still felt discomfort.
Lefty Drew Smyly, a major offseason acquisition, hasn’t pitched since suffering a strained flexor in his elbow in late March. Club officials hope he might be ready to return by late June.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments