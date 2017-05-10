Mariners, 11, Phillies 6: Chooch caps homecoming with three-run double

There are rare occasions when reality tops anything imagined fiction can conjure up.
Veteran catcher Chooch Ruiz, a long-time Phillies favorite, delivered a three-run double Wednesday in a five-run seventh inning that carried the Mariners an 11-6 victory at Citizens Bank Park.
It’s uncertain, of course, but Ruiz is 38, and it’s possible this was his final game in a city where he was a key member of clubs that reached postseason in five straight years from 2007-11 and won the 2008 World Series.
If so, he went out in style.
The victory enabled the Mariners to sweep the two-game series and, for the first time since the season started, pull their record back to .500 at 17-17. They have won four in a row and six of their last seven.
The Mariners got just three hits in their five-run seventh and much of the damage came against an ex-teammate: veteran reliever Joaquin Benoit, who retired just one of seven batters faced.
It was 3-3 when Robinson Cano opened the decisive seventh with a single against Benoit, who'd just replaced Phillies starter Zach Eflin. It was Cano’s fourth hit of the game.
Benoit then walked Kyle Seager before Danny Valencia lashed an RBI double into the right-field corner for a 4-3 lead.
After the runners held at second and third on Guillermo Heredia’s pop to short left, the Phillies opted for an intentional walk to Jarrod Dyson, which loaded the bases for Ruiz.
Chooch lined a three-run double into the left-center gap.
When Benoit (0-2) then walked pinch-hitter Nelson Cruz, the Phillies went to their bullpen for Edubray Ramos, who retired Jean Segura before walking two more hitters.
That forced in another run and made it 8-3 before Ramos ended the inning by striking out Seager. All five runs were charged to Benoit.
Valencia’s leadoff homer in eighth against Jake Thompson ignited another three-run burst.
Mark Rzepczynski pitched a scoreless seventh. Dan Altavilla gave up one run in a shaky eighth. Dillon Overton was even shakier in the ninth, allowing two homers, before he closed out a victory for Tony Zych.
Zych (2-0) pitched a scoreless sixth inning after replacing starter Yovani Gallardo, who squandered an early three-run lead.
Gallardo gave up three runs and four hits in five innings. It marked the third time in seven starts that he failed to protect a lead of three or more runs.
The Mariners nicked Elfin for one run in the first inning on Seager’s sacrifice fly. It followed one-out singles by Ben Gamel and Cano.
The lead jumped to 3-0 in the third inning when, after Gamel’s one-out single, Cano drove a 92-mph fastball over the left-center wall for his eighth homer of the season.
Gallardo gave it all back later in the third.
Elfin grounded a one-out single through the left side. Cesar Hernandez walked and, with two outs, Aaron Altherr lofted a 3-1 slider into the left-field seats for a game-tying homer.
PLAY OF THE GAME: How do you top Ruiz’s three-run double? It blew open the game by turning a one-run lead into a 7-3 advantage.
STAT PACK: Altherr has three-run homers in three straight games. The last Phillies player to do that was Mike Schmidt in 1981.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments