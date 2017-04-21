Mariners notebook: Altavilla optioned to Tacoma as struggles mount

Reliever Dan Altavilla is learning that the problem with a slider that doesn’t bite is that opponents bite back — and bite back hard enough to prompt a demotion Friday to Triple-A Tacoma.
The Mariners optioned Altavilla to the Rainiers prior to Friday’s game against Oakland one day after he surrendered a three-run homer in a 9-6 loss to the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum.
Altavilla is in what he terms "a rut" after giving up seven runs in 3 1/3 innings over his last four outings, and the problem pretty much traces to a non-sliding slider.
"It’s not coming out right," he said. "I think everything is a little bit off. It’s just something I’m going to have to work through. A feel thing. Right now, I’m kind of in a rut. So I’m trying to work my way out of it."
That will take place with Tacoma, which is playing this weekend at El Paso.
"The (lack of) fastball command and not having a feel for the slider has really hurt him," manager Scott Servais said. "The ball is flat. It’s not really going down or up. It’s right on the barrel."
The Mariners replaced Altavilla by recalling right-hander Chase De Jong from the Rainiers in what projects as a space-holding move. Veteran right-hander Steve Cishek is expected to be activated next week from the disabled list.
Cishek made his second rehab appearance Friday by starting for the Rainiers at El Paso. He is recovering from October surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.
The Mariners trailed Oakland by one run Thursday when Servais summoned Altavilla for the seventh inning. Altavilla retired the first hitter but then walked the next two batters before serving up a first-pitch homer to Trevor Plouffe.
It was the knockout blow in a 9-6 loss, and it left Altavilla searching for answers.
"I don’t know," he said. "It’s just like I’ve been a little too quick to my front side. I’m not getting into a really good load position. Something is just not clicking right. I’m in a little valley right now, and I’m trying to work my way out of it."
It was Altavilla’s slider, in tandem with an upper-90s fastball, that elevated his status within the Mariners’ bullpen. He closed the spring with eight scoreless appearances and, notably, no walks in eight innings.
He then opened the season with five scoreless outings with eight strikeouts and one walk in four innings. With closer Edwin Diaz off to a shaky start, Altavilla loomed as the likeliest candidate if the Mariners sought a temporary replacement.
Then Altavilla’s slider stopped biting, and his command turned sketchy, too; he’s walked five in his four-game skid. Opposing hitters are ignoring the slider and sitting on his fastball.
It’s a tough way to survive — as James Paxton learned earlier Thursday when he couldn’t command his curveball. Paxton opened the season with 23 scoreless innings but, reduced to his fastball, he gave up five runs over a 2 1/3-inning span.
While Paxton’s rough night might be shrugged off as a one-time issue, Altavilla’s ongoing "rut" prompted Friday’s roster move.
"We’ve got to get him back," Servais said. "He’s a big part of the bullpen. The guys in the middle are so important in games like (Thursday). If we keep the other team there, we like our offense.
"But you let it get away like that, and there’s nothing you can do."
LOOKING AHEAD
All stats are limited sample sizes, but here are three things to note heading into Saturday’s pitching matchup between left-hander Ariel Miranda and and Oakland right-hander Jharel Cotton:
***Miranda got a no-decision in his only previous start against the Athletics despite allowing just one run in 5 1/3 innings in a game last September at Safeco Field. Cotton also got a no-decision in his only previous start against the Mariners, also at Safeco, but he gave up four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings.
***Chris Pinder hit a homer last year against Miranda, but Khris Davis struck out each of his two at-bats. Stephen Vogt went 0-for-3, and Ryon Healy was 0-for-2.
***Robinson Cano went 1-for-3 with a homer in Cotton’s only previous start against the Mariners. Kyle Seager and Leonys Martin were 1-for-2, while Mike Zunino struck out in both of his at-bats.
MINOR DETAILS
Should the Mariners ever find themselves looking for a sheer speed option this season, Double-A Arkansas outfielder Ian Miller continues to emerge as the likeliest candidate.
Miller has nine steals in 10 attempts this season in 13 games after going 49-for-52 last season for Double-A Jackson before the Mariners switched affiliations.
A key point to note: While Miller’s getting-on-base ability lagged in previous years behind his baserunning skills, he is batting .358 this season for the Travelers with a .373 on-base percentage.
Baseball America took note of Miller’s play by citing him in the Helium Watch section of its weekly Prospect Hot Sheet.
"As a left-handed-hitting, double-plus runner who plays plus defense in center field," the magazine observed, "Miller may find himself as a useful bench option in the majors as long as he continues to hit."
MOCK DRAFT PROJECTION
Even at their best, mock draft projection are little more than educated guesses, particularly in baseball. But no media outlet tracks the MLB Draft better than Baseball America, which recently offered up its second effort.
The magazine projects the Mariners will take Louisiana State right-hander Alex Lange with the 17th overall pick and offered this comment:
"Jerry Dipoto’s track record strongly favors college players at the top from his time with the Diamondbacks, Angels and now the Mariners.
"LSU’s Alex Lange has had ups and downs this spring, but he would give Seattle a potential fast mover who has a high floor as a potential closer with his aggressive demeanor and plus curveball."
Lange, 21, is 6 feet 3 and 199 pounds. He is 4-4 with a 3.27 ERA in nine starts this season for the Tigers with 69 strikeouts with 17 walks in 52 1/3 innings.
LOOKING BACK
It was 24 years ago Saturday — April 22, 1993 — that Chris Bosio pitches the second no-hitter in franchise history in a 7-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox at the Kingdome.
Bosio walked the first two batters, then induced a double-play grounder before retiring the next 25 batters in order.
There have been five no-hitters in the franchise history, including four complete games: Randy Johnson (1990 vs. Detroit), Bosio, Felix Hernandez (vs. Tampa Bay in 2012) and Hisashi Iwakuma (vs. Baltimore in 2015).
Bosio, 54, was 94-93 with a 3.96 ERA in 309 games over an 11-year career from 1986-96 with Milwaukee and the Mariners.
ON TAP
The Mariners and Athletics continue their four-game series at 1:05 p..m Saturday at the Oakland Coliseum when lefty Ariel Miranda (1-1, with a 3.06 ERA) opposes Oakland righty Jharel Cotton (1-2, 5.40).
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network, including mariners.com (for subscribers to MLB.tv).
After the series concludes Sunday, the Mariners have an open date Monday before opening a three-game series Tuesday in Detroit. The three-city trip concludes next weekend with three games in Cleveland.
