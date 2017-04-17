Paxton picked as American League player of the week

Mariners Lefty James Paxton is turning heads around the league with his scoreless start to the season.
Paxton was picked Monday as the American League player of the week for April 10-16 after pitching a combined 15 scoreless innings in victories over Houston and Texas at Safeco Field.
That followed six scoreless innings in Paxton’s previous start against the Astros in Houston. His 21 scoreless innings to start a season broke the franchise record previously held by reliever Mark Lowe at 17 2/3 innings in 2006
Paxton gave up just six hits last week in his 15 innings while striking out 17 and walking three. He is first Mariners pitcher to win the weekly award since Hisashi Iwakuma for the week of Aug. 10-16, 2015 after his no-hitter against Baltimore.
The last Mariners left-handed pitcher to win the award was Randy Johnson for June 2-8, 1997. The club’s last player to win the award was second baseman Robinson Cano for May 2-8, 2016.
***The National League player of the week will also be at Safeco Field over the next three days: Miami outfielder Marcell Ozuna batted .435 last week in six games with four homers and 12 RBIs.
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments