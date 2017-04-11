Mariners notebook: Segura to the 10-day disabled list, Freeman promoted

Utilityman Mike Freeman made the 30-mile drive north Tuesday from Triple-A Tacoma as the roster replacement for shortstop Jean Segura, whom the Mariners placed on the 10-day disabled list.
Segura left Monday’s game prior to the fourth inning because of what was later confirmed to be a strained right hamstring. He was the Mariners’ top hitter through the first week at 10-for-32 for a .313 average.
"Not bad at all," manager Scott Servais said. "It’s a mild strain. I really thought (Monday) that he was going to miss just a couple of days. We’re trying to be out ahead of this thing as much as anything.
"With the way the rules are now, with the 10-day DL, it makes more sense just to put him on the DL. I fully expect he’ll be back and ready to go at the end of 10 days. It’s disappointing. He’s off to a great start."
The Mariners cleared space for Freeman on their 40-man roster by designating Tacoma left-handed reliever Paul Fry for assignment.
Servais said Taylor Motter will replace Segura as the primary shortstop.
"It’s probably his best position," Servais said. "He covers a lot of ground. He’s got plenty of arm. His instincts are very good. I expect him to do a good job for us.
Freeman, 29, had four hits in 12 at-bats over three games for the Rainiers. He began the year on the club’s 40-man roster but was designated for assignment March 1 after the Mariners acquired pitcher Chase De Jong from the Dodgers.
When Freeman cleared waivers, he was sent to Tacoma on an outright assignment. He returned to big-league camp before getting reassigned March 31 just prior to the end of spring training.
"It’s the nature of the business," Freeman said. "I just take it as it comes and deal with it. It’s new territory for me, but you can’t get too down because there’s always opportunities in the game.
"I thought there was still an opportunity here to have an impact. They relayed that to me."
Freeman was 5-for-13 last season in 13 big-league games for the Mariners after being acquired Aug. 1 in a waiver claim from Arizona.
"He struggled a little bit early in spring training," Servais said. "I thought he played better toward the end. But he’s been around. He can play all of the infield positions. He’s played in the outfield before, so it gives us the flexibility.
"A left-handed bat as well. So it’s a good fit."
Fry, 24, allowed four runs and six hits in two innings Monday for Tacoma in 4-0 loss at Sacramento (Giants). Prior to this season, he had a 2.76 ERA in four pro minor-league seasons since his selection in the 17th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.
The Mariners have seven days to trade or release Fry or, if he clears waivers, they can send him to the minors on an outright assignment — much as they did last month with Freeman.
DYSON TO THE TOP
Another consequence of Segura’s injury is left fielder Jarrod Dyson will shift back to leadoff duty. He spent much of the spring in the role before dropping to the bottom after a mid-March hamstring ailment appeared to disrupt his timing.
"It may be an opportunity to get him started," Servais said. "We certainly need him at the top. You see what we’re like when he’s on the bases. It’s a different team. Just get him on base a little more often."
Dyson is just 4-for-25 this season but doesn’t lack for confidence.
"I feel like if I do my job," he said, "everything else will kind of fall in line. If I’m at the top of that lineup, I’ve got to set the tone. I’m looking forward to doing that. I’m fearless, man."
LOOKING AHEAD
Three things to note heading into Wednesday’s pitching matchup between Yovani Gallardo and Houston’s Mike Fiers:
***Gallardo is 15-5 with a 3.15 ERA in 22 career starts against the Astros. Fiers is 1-0 with a 4.95 ERA in four career starts against the Mariners. That victory came in one of his two career starts at Safeco Field.
***Carlos Correa and Josh Reddick are each 4-for-10 in their career against Gallardo. Jose Altuve is 9-for-35, while Brian McCann and Carlos Beltran are each 7-for-27.
***Danny Valencia (4-for-11) and Robinson Cano (3-for-9) each have two career homers against Fiers. Kyle Seager is 4-for-9 with a homer, but Leonys Martin is hitless in six at-bats with three strikeouts.
MINOR DETAILS
Hard-throwing reliever Thyago Viera had the sort of nightmarish final inning Tuesday for Double-A Arkansas that the Mariners experienced Sunday in blowing a six-run lead in a 10-9 loss at Anaheim.
Vieira inherited a two-run lead from Andrew Moore in the seventh inning against San Antonio (Padres) in the second game of a doubleheader in Little Rock. (Doubleheader games are seven innings in the minors.)
Moore exited with a two-hit shutout and has not allowed a run over 12 innings in his two starts.
Vieira gave up six runs in a 6-3 loss. Luis Urias, one of the Padres’ top prospects, hit a grand slam. Vieira gave up four hits, a walk and hit a batter.
***Hi-A Modesto second baseman Chris Mariscal went 2-for-4 in Tuesday’s 6-0 victory at Stockton (Athletics).
Mariscal, 23, is 10-for-21 (.476) in five games and has reached base safely in 32 games dating to last season while playing for Lo-A Clinton. He was a 14th-round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft.
SHORT HOPS
Rookie right fielder Mitch Haniger entered Tuesday as the major-league leader in runs scored with nine. The Mariners’ rookie record for runs in April is 17 by Ken Griffey Jr. (1989) and Ichiro Suzuki (2001)…the Mariners, through Monday, led the American League with nine defensive double plays…rookie reliever Dan Altavilla, through Monday, had a 0.55 ERA in 20 career appearances (one earned run n 16 1/3 innings)…the Mariners’ rotation compiled a 2.54 ERA through the first eight games, which ranked third in the majors.
LOOKING BACK
It was 21 years ago Wednesday — April 12, 1994 — that Ken Griffey Jr. hit two home runs in a 9-6 victory over Toronto at Skydome. One blast cleared the Hard Rock Cafe in the third level in right field.
Griffey returns Friday to Safeco Field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch as part of the ceremonies surrounding the unveiling of his statue in right field. The Mariners are giving away 45,000 miniature replicas of the statue.
ON TAP
The Mariners and Astros conclude their three-game series at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday when right-hander Yovani Gallardo (0-1 with a 5.40 ERA) faces Houston right-hander Mike Fiers (0-1, 1.50) at Safeco Field.
The game can be seen on Root Sports Northwest and heard on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network, including mariners.com (for subscribers to MLB.tv).
The Mariners have an open date Thursday before Texas arrives Friday for a three-game weekend series.
