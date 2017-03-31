Mariners sign infielder Gordon Beckham to minor-league deal

Add another veteran seeking to reignite his career to the Mariners’ organizational mix.
Infielder Gordon Beckham signed a minor-league deal Friday with the Mariners. The move came eight days after he requested and received his release from the San Francisco Giants. He was batting .194 (7-for-36) in 16 spring games.
"Whether he plays for us in the big leagues," general manager Jerry Dipoto said, "I can’t tell you. But he provides us with some general fallback, especially while we wait for Shawn O’Malley (to recover from an appendectomy).
"Once Shawn gets back on track, we’ll determine where we go from there."
Beckham, 30, batted .194 (7-for-36) for the Giants in 16 games. He is already in camp and will likely be on the travel roster Saturday as a temporary call-up for the Mariners’ spring finale against Colorado at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale.
"I had Gordo for a period of time in Anaheim (in 2014)," Dipoto said, "and it was probably the best stretch he’d had in about six years."
Beckham’s deal comes one day after the Mariners reached an agreement with veteran reliever Mark Lowe, who was released earlier this week by Detroit with $5.5 million remaining on his two-year, $11 million contract.
Lowe will report to Tacoma once he passes a physical examination.
Beckham initially chose to remain with the Giants by signing a minor-league deal as a free agent in the offseason after joining the club last September from Atlanta in a trade for minor-league infielder Richard Rodriguez.
For the Mariners, adding Beckham creates a crowded infield at Tacoma, which already has Mike Freeman, Tyler Smith, Zach Shank and D.J. Peterson competing for playing time at second, shortstop and third base.
Beckham played primarily second base throughout his eight big-league seasons, but he also logged extensive time at third base and occasional duty at shortstop. He has a .240 average with 74 homers and 335 RBIs in 953 career games.
The Chicago White Sox chose Beckham was the eighth overall pick in the 2008 MLB Draft and promoted him to the majors roughly one year later.
Beckham responded by batting .270 in 103 games as a rookie with 14 homers and 63 RBIs. He produced a 106 OPS+ and generated a 2.1 WAR (wins above replacement) rating.
He never matched those numbers over the next seven seasons. He batted just .212 last year with the Braves and Giants with five homers and 31 RBIs in 88 games. He had a 72 OPS+ and a minus 1.2 WAR rating.
