Mariners 2017 commercials: "Beyond the Flip"

Bat flips are so last season. It's time to celebrate those no-doubt homers with something new, something different.
Courtesy Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners

Bulked-up Felix Hernandez arrives at spring training, feels great

On the day before pitchers and catchers were to report to the Mariners camp in Peoria, Arizona, Felix Hernandez arrived Tuesday and proclaimed himself ready to improve upon his down season of 2016. Hernandez, who said he weighs 224 pounds after coming in at 207 last year, said he wants to show that last year – only 153 innings pitched – was a fluke. "I've got to prove people wrong," he said. "I feel fine. I'm healthy."

Seattle Mariners

Mariners honor Ken Griffey Jr., immortalize his No. 24

Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Rickey Henderson, Kobe Bryant and Jeff Gordon were just some of the people who helped the Mariners pay tribute to recent National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ken Griffey Jr. on Saturday at Safeco Field. Griffey's No. 24 was retired, making Griffey the first Seattle Mariner to have his number retired.

Crime

Reaction to Bellingham shooting

Residents react after a Bellingham police officer fatally shot a man armed with a knife in downtown Bellingham Sunday afternoon, March 12. Moments before the deadly shooting, the man got into a fight on E. Holly St., where he stabbed another man in the neck and ran toward the downtown bus station as witnesses chased him. He charged an officer when confronted by police, who shot him.

Sports Videos