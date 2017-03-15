On the day before pitchers and catchers were to report to the Mariners camp in Peoria, Arizona, Felix Hernandez arrived Tuesday and proclaimed himself ready to improve upon his down season of 2016. Hernandez, who said he weighs 224 pounds after coming in at 207 last year, said he wants to show that last year – only 153 innings pitched – was a fluke. "I've got to prove people wrong," he said. "I feel fine. I'm healthy."
Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Rickey Henderson, Kobe Bryant and Jeff Gordon were just some of the people who helped the Mariners pay tribute to recent National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ken Griffey Jr. on Saturday at Safeco Field. Griffey's No. 24 was retired, making Griffey the first Seattle Mariner to have his number retired.
The megawatt smile. The backwards-turned baseball hat. That sweet swing and the homers it produced. Former teammates Jay Buhner, Edgar Martinez and Mariners lead broadcaster Rick Rizzs weigh in on Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle's greatest baseball player and soon-to-be member of the Hall of Fame.
Republicans have a plan to replace Obama’s Affordable Care Act, and the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has some harsh critiques for it. But at the same time, conservative Republicans have some harsh critiques for the Congressional Budget Office.
Angus sniffs out the superbug Clostridium difficile, known as C-diff, as part of the K9 Infection Prevention Team that involves clinicians, housekeeping staff and a now a second dog at Vancouver General Hospital in Canada. The hospital is reviewing hygiene policies as a result of his work.
A Washington State Department of Transportation video shows the extent of the damage to Whatcom County roads, especially Mount Baker Highway (State Route 542) during a significant winter storm that hit on Feb. 6.
Residents react after a Bellingham police officer fatally shot a man armed with a knife in downtown Bellingham Sunday afternoon, March 12. Moments before the deadly shooting, the man got into a fight on E. Holly St., where he stabbed another man in the neck and ran toward the downtown bus station as witnesses chased him. He charged an officer when confronted by police, who shot him.