John McGrath: Hall of Fame numbers? Look at Rule Five and Dale Murphy

1:04 James Paxton and other Seattle Mariners make stop in Ferndale on Mariners Caravan tour Pause

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

1:05 Warm weather breaking up ice on Lake Whatcom and Lake Padden

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:11 Squalcum football looking for big things in 2016

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

9:40 Scott: You can vote...to make America great again

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"