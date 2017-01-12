Mariners avoid arbitration with Segura, but seven cases remain

2:54 Mariners honor Ken Griffey Jr., immortalize his No. 24 Pause

5:27 Former Mariners teammates recall the greatness of Ken Griffey Jr.

1:58 A look back at Ken Griffey Jr.'s time as a Bellingham Mariner

3:25 Meet the Seattle Mariners' first-round pick Kyle Lewis

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

1:42 Watch as explosives send bridge into icy waters of Missouri River

3:04 Pete Carroll says Seahawks will make game day decision in Atlanta on C.J. Prosise

2:19 Oregon Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow

2:25 'Pussy hats' will be worn at Women’s March in D.C.