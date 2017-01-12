Mariners avoid arbitration with Segura, but seven cases remain

The Mariners avoided arbitration with shortstop Jean Segura by reaching agreement Thursday on a one-year deal for $6.2 million — one day before eligible players and clubs must exchange figures.
The Mariners did not confirm the initial report by Jon Heyman of www.FanRagSports.com, but The News Tribune subsequently confirmed Segura’s deal through sources.
The agreement with Segura leaves the Mariners with seven players still eligible for arbitration, including three who, like Segura, were acquired in trades since the season ended.
Segura made $2.6 million last season while setting career highs with 20 homers, 64 RBIs and a .319 average at Arizona. The Mariners acquired him on Nov. 23 as part of a five-player trade.
The Mariners gained a relative bargain in terms of Segura’s projected value of $7.3 million by www.MLBTradeRumors.com, which was the highest of the club’s eight arbitration-eligible players.
The club’s other eligible players are left-handed pitchers Drew Smyly and James Paxton, right-handed pitchers Evan Scribner and Nick Vincent, outfielders Leonys Martin and Jarrod Dyson and first baseman/outfielder Danny Valencia.
Smyly, Dyson and Valencia were obtained in off-season trades. Paxton, Scribner and Vincent are eligible for the first time in their careers.
All eligible players and clubs must exchange specific salary figures by 10 a.m. Friday for arbitration hearings that will be held from Feb. 1-21. The arbitration panel will pick one of the two figures after each side presents it case.
Negotiations can continue until the panel announces a decision.
Smyly was acquired Wednesday in a trade with Tampa Bay and is projected to make $6.9 million.
Other projections: Martin ($6.3 million), Valencia ($5.3 million); Paxton ($2.7 million); Dyson ($2.5 million); Vincent ($1.5 million) and Scribner ($1.1 million).
Bob Dutton: @TNT_Mariners
Comments