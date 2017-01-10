Mariners Caravan to visit Ferndale Boys & Girls Club on Tuesday

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016 Pause

3:19 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

3:56 Doug Baldwin: This was Seahawks' most complete week this season, practices too

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

3:00 South Whatcom firefighters practice ice rescue