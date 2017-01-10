Mariners Caravan to visit Ferndale Boys & Girls Club on Tuesday

The 2017 Seattle Mariners Caravan is scheduled to visit the Ferndale Boys & Girls Club Tuesday, Jan. 17. The event is not open to the public.
Scheduled to appear are Seattle pitchers James Paxton and Cody Martin, infielder Dan Vogelbach, broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith and the Mariner Moose. They will sign autgraphs and hang out with club members from 4-5 p.m.
Paxton made 20 starts for the Mariners last year going 6-7 with a 3.79 ERA and 117 strikeouts. Martin made nine appearances last season, including two starts, going 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 15 strikeouts, while Vogelbach made his Major League debut Sept. 12 at Anaheim, finishing 1 for 12 with a walk in eight games.
Seattle opens the 2017 season April 3 at Houston and will host the Astros in their home opener April 10. Mariners pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Peoria, Arizona, for spring training Feb. 14, with the team’s first exhibition game Feb. 25 against San Diego.
Comments