Mariners plug hole in rotation by acquiring right-hander Yovani Gallardo

The Mariners made their much-anticipated move Friday to acquire a veteran starting pitcher when they obtained right-hander Yovani Gallardo from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade for outfielder Seth Smith.
"Gallardo gives us the veteran presence that we have been searching for," general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "He has a track record of durability and success as a starting pitcher.
"After examining the free agent and trade market, Yovani is the best fit for our club as we move forward this off-season."
The Mariners also received cash in the deal, presumably to help bridge the difference in salaries. Gallardo will make $11 million this season, and his contract contains a club option for 2018 at $13 million with a $2 million buyout clause.
Smith will make $7 million this season before becoming a free agent.
The Mariners began searching for a veteran starter after a Nov. 23 trade sent right-hander Taijuan Walker to Arizona along with shortstop Ketel Marte in a deal for shortstop Jean Segura, outfielder Mitch Haniger and lefty reliever Zac Curtis.
Gallardo, 30, is seeking a bounce-back year after going 6-8 with a 5.42 ERA last season in 23 starts for the Orioles. He missed nearly two months — April 23 to June 18 — because of tendinitis in the biceps of his right shoulder.
"Last year wasn’t fun for me," he said. "Obviously, it was a down year for me as well. It didn’t start off the right way. Showing up for spring training late after signing late. Getting started a little bit later than normal, then having that injury.
"It was very frustrating."
Gallardo was a free agent last year who didn’t sign with the Orioles until Feb. 25 and suggested the late start led to his injury and his disappointing season.
"I don’t want to make excuses," he said, "but the No. 1 thing is being healthy. When you’re not healthy, command is the first thing (affected). It was just frustrating.
"Getting started a little bit later in spring training; not knowing which ballclub you’re going to join — the off-season wasn’t as smooth as it has been throughout my career."
Gallardo made at least 30 starts in each of his six previous seasons. He is a 10-year veteran who is 108-83 with a 3.79 ERA in 270 career games, including 267 starts.
"I feel great," he said. "I started my throwing program two or three weeks ago. I’m going every other day or every third day. It’s my normal off-season program, and I’m doing everything that I can do to prepare myself."
The Mariners are likely to slot Gallardo at No. 4 in their rotation behind Felix Hernandez, James Paxton and Hisashi Iwakuma. The fifth spot currently projects as a battle between Nathan Karns and Ariel Miranda.
Gallardo said he hasn’t decided whether to pitch this spring for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.
"I had an opportunity to pitch in the last one," he said. "It was a great experience but, obviously, with the trade now and going over to Seattle, I’ll have to think about it and see how I feel once I show up in spring training."
Gallardo spent eight years at Milwaukee before a Jan. 19, 2015 trade sent him to Texas, where he was 13-11 with a 3.42 ERA in 33 starts prior to signing with the Orioles.
His only two career starts at Safeco Field came in 2015 while pitching for the Rangers. He won both game and didn’t allow a run in 11 innings.
"It’s always nice to pitch in ballparks that are pitcher-friendly," he said. "It may be a little bit of an advantage for a pitcher, but the No. 1 thing is going out there and performing no matter what ballpark it is."
The Mariners created a possible hole by trading Smith, who batted .249 last season with 16 homers and a career-high 63 RBIs in 137 games. He had projected to serve as the left-handed bat in a right-field platoon with rookie Mitch Haniger.
Club officials must now decide whether to seek veteran replacement through a trade or free agency. Their outfield currently projects three rookies — Haniger, Ben Gamel and Guillermo Heredia — in a mix with Leonys Martin, Nelson Cruz and Danny Valencia.
