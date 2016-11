1:22 Chum salmon return to Chuckanut Creek Pause

0:57 Speaker Paul Ryan describes 'draining the swamp' in Washington

1:25 California artist's project offers mobile shelter 'pods' for homeless

2:07 Arrests and violence at Dakota Access pipeline protest in North Dakota

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

0:39 Western Washington University students chant 'not my president' during march in downtown Bellingham

2:41 An inside look at marijuana growing operation Forbidden Farms

0:42 Standing Rock protesters block railroad tracks in Bellingham

1:08 Mike Pompeo will take Trump's lead on national security