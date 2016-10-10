Mariners notebook: O’Neill only M’s prospect cited in Southern League

5:27 Former Mariners teammates recall the greatness of Ken Griffey Jr. Pause

1:58 A look back at Ken Griffey Jr.'s time as a Bellingham Mariner

3:25 Meet the Seattle Mariners' first-round pick Kyle Lewis

4:26 Trump and Clinton bicker through Town Hall debate

2:38 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies' 70-21 win at Oregon

2:56 QB Jake Browning discusses Huskies' 70-21 win at Oregon

1:32 Donald Trump: I was wrong and I apologize

1:13 7 facts about Costco and its new Bellingham store

1:44 Death midwife helps clients take a Sacred Passage

1:14 Hurricane Matthew means big waves for surfers in South Carolina