Mariners survive rough night with playoff hopes still alive

Even when they win – heck, even when they win big – the Mariners never seem to make it easy on themselves at Minute Maid Park. It was no different Wednesday even after building a seven-run lead.
Don’t be deceived by the final score.
Yes, the Mariners, in a virtual must-win game, posted a 12-4 victory over the Houston Astros. And, yes, that pumped new life into their postseason aspirations.
But the Astros had the tying run at the plate in the sixth inning, and all the momentum on their side, before reliever Evan Scribner steadied the Mariners with two superb innings.
“Those are about as big as outs are,” said Kyle Seager, whose subsequent three-run homer in the eighth inning amounted to a knockout punch.
“They’re making their run. They’re a good team, and they got back to within one swing of the bat there. Scrib came in and really shut things down.”
Scribner’s work permitted the Mariners to regroup for a decisive charge against Houston’s bullpen. Leonys Martin and Mike Zunino had RBIs in a two-run seventh before Seager’s bomb.
The victory means the Mariners returned home for a season-ending four-game series against Oakland two games back in the race for the American League’s final wild-card berth.
“It’s like a playoff game,” said Martin, who had three of the Mariners’ 15 hits. “Every single game now, we have to find a way to win. That’s what it’s all about.”
Staked to a seven-run lead, Mariners starter James Paxton handed a 7-3 advantage to Nick Vincent to start the sixth inning. Paxton (6-7) gave up six hits in a 91-pitch outing that included eight strikeouts and one walk.
Evan Gattis hit Vincent’s first pitch for a homer into the Crawford Boxes above the left-field wall.
When Vincent yielded singles to the next two batters, the Astros had the tying run at the plate with no outs, and the Mariners called on Scribner, who ended the threat with two strikeouts and a ground out.
“Just stick to the same game plan,” Scribner said. “Throw strikes and get ahead of guys.”
The Mariners then answered with two runs in the seventh inning.
Martin delivered a two-out RBI single against Will Harris, which scored Nelson Cruz from second base when left fielder Tony Kemp made an off-line throw.
“We had to send him and make them make a play,” manager Scott Servais said. “You got to keep pushing. You get the early lead, you can’t just try to hold on. You’ve got to go win the game. Not just try to not lose it.”
Martin went to second on the throw, stole third base and scored when Zunino’s fly to right field hopped the wall for an RBI double. The Mariners led 9-4.
Scribner followed that with a scoreless inning against the heart of the Houston lineup before Seager’s three-run homer in the eighth against Pat Neshek.
Tom Wilhelmsen and Dan Altavilla closed out the victory.
“The feeling is we’ll have a happy flight,” said Robinson Cano, whose three-run homer in the first inning got the Mariners started. “You don’t have to think about what’s going to happen
(Thursday).
“You just get on the plane. Get some rest and be ready for
(Thursday).”
Houston starter Doug Fister (12-13) lasted only 1 1/3 innings before exiting with runners at first and third. Nori Aoki greeted Kevin Chapman with an RBI single up the middle.
Seth Smith followed by serving a soft single into center that scored two more runs for a 6-0 lead. Five runs were charged to Fister.
The Mariners extended their lead to 7-0 in the third inning on Ketel Marte’s two-out RBI single on a soft chop up the third-base line.
Houston got one run back on George Springer’s one-out homer later in the third inning against Paxton. Back-to-back doubles to start the fifth by Teoscar Hernandez and Jake Marisnick made it 7-2.
Marisnick scored on Alex Bregman’s one-out single. Umpire Jim Wolf initially called Marisnick out, but Houston challenged and a replay review reversed the call. The lead was down to 7-3.
The Astros kept coming the next inning – until Scribner halted the comeback.
“When you see them starting to chip away,” Zunino said, “and then you have a guy come out of the bullpen and slam the door like that, it just swings the momentum back in our favor.”
Play of the game – Martin made a nice running catch to his right on Gattis’ sinking liner for the first out in second inning.
Plus – Seager’s three-run blast in the eighth was his 30th homer of the year. He also had a single in five at-bats and extended his hitting streak at Minute Maid Park to 15 games. It is the longest current streak by any opponent. … Martin had three hits, scored three runs and stole two bases. … Altavilla lowered his ERA to 0.82 by closing out the victory with a scoreless ninth inning. He has allowed one run in 11 innings over 13
appearances.
Comments