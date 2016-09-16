Hernandez battered as Mariners’ winning streak ends at 8

After eight consecutive victories, the Mariners were probably due for a clunker Friday night – and, boy, this sure qualifies: a 6-0 loss to the Houston Astros at Safeco Field.
It was, predictably, a costly stumble for the Mariners in what is now a steeper uphill climb to the postseason.
They started the day trailing Baltimore and Toronto by two games in the race for one of the American League’s wild-card berths. Baltimore and Toronto both pulled three games ahead by winning; Toronto’s game at Anaheim was still in progress.
It is doubly sobering for the Mariners that it was Felix Hernandez, their longtime ace, whom the Astros knocked around. Hernandez (11-6) gave up six runs, five earned, in just 4 1/3 innings.
Two years ago, with the Mariners making a similar late-season push, Hernandez stumbled badly in a start at Toronto. It probably cost him, fairly or not, the Cy Young Award.
No similar personal achievement milestone was on the line Friday, but for the King, this was another big-game black eye. It’s also worth noting that, two years ago, the Mariners finished one game out in the wild-card standings.
This was more, though, than a poor start by Hernandez. The Mariners made three infield errors in the first six innings. They had just two hits against Houston starter Collin McHugh in seven innings.
Let’s pause there a second.
McHugh (11-10) entered the game with a 6.04 ERA in his 15 road starts. That number jumps to 6.65 if you take away two earlier victories at Safeco Field. In all, McHugh is now 8-1 in his last nine starts against the Mariners. So whatever it is that everyone else has figured out against him continues to elude the Mariners.
Solo homers by Evan Gattis and Marwin Gonzalez in the fifth were the capper to Hernandez’s miserable night. Gattis led off the inning with his 27th home run and Gonzalez followed with his 13th that knocked Hernandez from the game. Gonzalez now has 37 career home runs, 11 of those against Seattle.
The Astros closed the game with two innings from their bullpen.
Hernandez got two quick outs in the first inning before running into trouble. Jose Altuve blooped a single into center, and Carlos Correa followed with a walk. A wild pitch moved the runners to second and third.
But Hernandez escaped when Evan Gattis grounded out to short.
It was a brief reprieve.
Colby Rasmus started the second inning with a walk and went to second on Marwin Gonzalez’s well-placed bunt single. The runners moved to second and third on Jason Castro’s sacrifice bunt.
Jake Marisnick then yanked a first-pitch fastball into the left-field corner for a two-run double. Only a fine running catch by center fielder Leonys Martin on Yuli Gurriel’s two-out fly prevented further damage.
Houston added another run in the third inning after shortstop Ketel Marte committed the first of his two errors by misplaying Altuve’s leadoff grounder. Correa followed with an RBI double into the left-field corner.
Marisnick’s leadoff single in the fourth inning led to another run. He stole second and scored on Gurriel’s single to left by sliding around Mike Zunino’s tag at the plate.
The Mariners finally got their first hit against McHugh when Nori Aoki led off the fourth with a single through the right side. McHugh retired the next three batters.
Gattis then opened the fifth inning with a homer. When Gonzalez did the same with one out, it was 6-0, and Hernandez departed.
A.L. wild-card standings
Team
W
L
GB
Baltimore
81
66
—
Toronto
81
66
—
Detroit
78
69
3
Seattle
78
69
3
N.Y. Yankees
77
70
4
Houston
77
70
4
