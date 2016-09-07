Once a pitcher’s park, Safeco becoming a hit

5:27 Former Mariners teammates recall the greatness of Ken Griffey Jr. Pause

1:58 A look back at Ken Griffey Jr.'s time as a Bellingham Mariner

3:25 Meet the Seattle Mariners' first-round pick Kyle Lewis

2:03 Explorers get first look at World War II shipwrecks off NC coast

1:04 She lives in a tree house, but county government says it has to come down

2:50 Former Ferndale school board member makes first appearance in court

0:27 Watch this Batman rappel from the side of a hospital building

2:03 Seahawks' DB Jeremy Lane explains sitting during national anthem

1:52 A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in August 2016