Dbacks, Godley shackle Brewers' hitters, 3-2

PHOENIX – The Milwaukee Brewers, missing regulars or not, have not had many offensive nights as quiet as this one.
Held to a season-low two hits, the Brewers bowed to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 3-2, Saturday night at Chase Field, evening the series at a game apiece.
The game was in sharp contrast to the series opener the previous night, when the Brewers pounded 14 hits, including a season-high six doubles, in an 8-6 victory.
The Brewers had nothing going in the early innings against Arizona starter Zack Godley, who shut them out for six innings on May 26 at Miller Park. With two down in the fourth inning, the Brewers had managed just one hit – a single by Orlando Arcia in the third.
But that changed when Godley hit Jesus Aguilar with a pitch, then watched as Hernan Perez knocked his next offering out to left for his ninth home run and second in two nights.
That would be the only damage the Brewers could muster against Godley, who exited after 6 2/3 innings. In his two outings against Milwaukee this season, he allowed seven hits and two runs over 12 2/3 innings.
Brewers starter Junior Guerra had much more traffic in the early stages of the game. He stranded two base runners in the second inning by popping up Rey Fuentes and got the dangerous Paul Goldschmidt to ground into an unusual 3-4-1 double play to escape a jam in the third.
With one down in the bottom of the fifth, Fuentes hit a sinking liner to left that eluded diving Eric Thames and rolled past for a triple. Godley followed with a grounder into the hole at short and Arcia came home, where Fuentes was initially called out.
The Diamondbacks challenged the call by umpire Tripp Gibson and it was overturned, trimming the Brewers' lead to 2-1.
Guerra retired the first two hitters in the sixth before Chris Owings stroked a single to right. Guerra tried to pick him off first but threw wildly, allowing him to move up to second.
On the next pitch, Guerra hung a 3-2 splitter to Brandon Drury, who pounded it out for a two-run homer that gave Arizona the lead.
