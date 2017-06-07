A's get a boost off the disabled list to turn back Jays

Jesse Hahn walked back into the Coliseum fresh off the disabled list and throttled down the bats of the Toronto Blue Jays in leading the Oakland A's to a 4-1 win over Toronto, the A's third win in their last four games.
Hahn, who gave up five runs in two innings on May 23 against the Miami Marlins before a right triceps strain sent him to the disabled list, was back to pitching the way he had in April before things derailed on him in May.
In six innings he gave up seven hits and one walk. The A's gave him an early gift with a first-inning run, and only a throwing error by third baseman Ryon Healy in the fourth allowed the Blue Jays to tie the game.
Hahn, who lowered his ERA from 3.81 to 3.40, only allowed two more base runners in his six innings, allowing neither to get past first base before turning over a 4-1 lead to the Oakland bullpen. The relievers put the Jays away to lock down Hahn's second win of the season. Daniel Coulombe, Ryan Madson and Santiago Casilla finished up, Casilla getting his 10th save of the season as the A's moved to 26-32.
Rajai Davis opened the bottom of the first with a double, took third on the first of two Jed Lowrie hits and scored the game's first run on a Khris Davis sacrifice fly.
The Blue Jays run came in the fourth after Healy's off-target throw, the A's 59th error of the year, put Jose Bautista on base. He took second and third on a single and a grounder before a one-out Troy Tulowitzki single tied the score.
Toronto starter Marco Estrada had retired 12 batters in succession when Stephen Vogt walked with one out in the fifth. Oakland missed out on a run when Vogt was out at the plate trying to score on Mark Canha's double to left, but a sharp single off the glove of the diving Tulowitzki at short from Adam Rosales broke the tie.
An inning later, Khris Davis' double to dead center chased Lowrie home for one run and Healy doubled Davis home. For Healy, seven of his last eight hits and eight of his last 10 have been either doubles or homers.
