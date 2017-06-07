Padres barely touch Ray in rout by Diamondbacks

The message given to San Diego Padres hitters entering Tuesday's series opener was that Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray was not untouchable.
"There's two ways you look at a guy," Padres manager Andy Green said before the game. "You can look at how great he's been – which he's been incredibly good his last few times out – or you can look at his splits and say he's struggled at home. Paint whatever picture you care to paint. One is you better respect it because he's been good. But two, he's been very human here at home. ... You don't want people thinking this guy has thrown 24 straight innings and is unhittable."
Indeed, the Padres touched Ray. That's about all they did in a 10-2 loss.
While the Diamondbacks were teeing off on Padres rookie Dinelson Lamet, chasing him in the fourth inning, the only damage the Padres did to Ray was end his scoreless streak at 27 2/3 innings when Hunter Renfroe launched a fastball deep into the left field seats with two outs in the fourth inning.
It was the Padres' first of what would be three hits in Ray's 6 2/3 innings. Renfroe would lead off the ninth with another homer, this time off Tom Wilhelmsen. It was Renfroe's 13th home run of the season and the fourth of what would end up being five Padres' hits for the night.
Ray entered the game having won three starts in a row, not allowing a run in any of those games. All three starts were on the road. He has a 0.64 ERA in six road starts this season. He entered Tuesday's game with a 6.75 ERA in five home starts.
