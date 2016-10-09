Hendricks, Wood provide offensive spark in Cubs' 5-2 victory vs. Giants

5:27 Former Mariners teammates recall the greatness of Ken Griffey Jr. Pause

1:58 A look back at Ken Griffey Jr.'s time as a Bellingham Mariner

3:25 Meet the Seattle Mariners' first-round pick Kyle Lewis

1:44 Death midwife helps clients take a Sacred Passage

1:14 Hurricane Matthew means big waves for surfers in South Carolina

0:42 Crews in Miami Shores clean up after Hurricane Matthew

1:37 Watch as hurricane hunters fly into the eye of the storm

0:23 Runaway truck smashes into Bellingham house

0:22 Winds pick up ahead of storm warning in Whatcom County

1:05 Watch students give Bellingham Christian School teachers a send-off to Disneyland