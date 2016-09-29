Hunter Renfroe homers again in Padres' win over Dodgers

If Petco Park had a roof, Hunter Renfroe might have blown it open.
As it was, he settled for parking a baseball on top of an existing roof.
The San Diego Padres rookie continued his early, awe-inspiring display on Wednesday, going somewhere no one had ever gone. After launching a pair of home runs Tuesday, he took a pitching wedge to a 1-0 fastball, low and a bit inside.
A thunderous drive rocketed off Renfroe's bat. It traveled an estimated 435 feet. The ball touched down beyond left field, atop the Western Metal Supply Co. building.
The Padres went on to a 6-5 victory in which they were outhomered, 3-1, by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yet one swing will be remembered for years to come.
Renfroe's third-inning swat resulted in the first-ever home run to reach the roof of the Western Metal building. The same physical feat had been accomplished in batting practice and the Home Run Derby in July, but never during an official game.
Wednesday brought the penultimate contest of Petco Park's 13th season in existence. It took Renfroe seven career games to do the unprecedented.
The right fielder's fourth major league home run tied the score - the Dodgers had taken a 5-3 lead - while reaffirming his at-bats as appointment viewing. In the bottom of the first, he'd fought off high heat from right-hander Jose De Leon, scoring a pair of runs with an opposite-field single.
Including Tuesday's effort, which saw Renfroe drive in all seven of the Padres' runs, he has 11 RBIs over the last two games. This season, only one other major leaguer has matched that number in the same span: Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who homered in the first inning Wednesday. (Gonzalez drove in 11 runs over two games in August.)
The 11 RBIs are the second-most in a two-game span in Padres history, behind the 13 Nate Colbert recorded in a 1972 doubleheader.
Padres right-hander Luis Perdomo, another promising rookie, endured an off night, paying for multiple elevated pitches. Chase Utley led off the game with a home run, Gonzalez homered three at-bats later and Joc Pederson tied the score with a two-run shot in the fourth.
Wil Myers put the Padres back ahead with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth.
Perdomo went five innings and allowed as many runs.
De Leon was lifted after walking Ryan Schimpf in the third. Renfroe had teed off in the previous plate appearance.
Schimpf doubled in the first, scoring Renfroe.
BLASH SHUT DOWN
Jabari Blash's rookie season is officially finished.
The Padres outfielder had been rehabbing a sprained finger in Peoria, Ariz., hoping for a late-season return. Earlier this week, the team sent him home.
Blash, 27, sprained the middle finger on his left hand when he went to the ground to avoid a brushback pitch in mid-August.
"We've talked to him about playing winter ball," Padres manager Andy Green said. "He just couldn't get over the hurdle with his middle finger. Basically, rest was the only thing that was going to heal it, and he needed four to six weeks off."
Selected in last December's Rule 5 draft, Blash initially saw scarce playing time behind veteran Matt Kemp. He was designated for assignment in May, whereupon the Padres kept him by working out a trade with the Seattle Mariners, his original organization.
When the Padres could provide a more consistent opportunity, Blash was called up from Triple-A in late July. His injury wound up cutting it short after three weeks. Overall, across two big-league stints, he hit .169 (12-for-71) with three home runs.
