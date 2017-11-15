These three Whatcom County athletes earned top honors on the All-NWC girls soccer team

Ferndale senior goal keeper Rachel Neher and Lynden junior defender Ali VanZanten shared All-Northwest Conference Girls Soccer Defensive Most Valuable Player honors, while Lynden Christian junior Libby Hielkema was named the all-league offensive MVP.
Nehr helped Ferndale get within two wins of the Class 3A state playoffs, as she helped the Golden Eagles post 10 shutouts this season, while VanZanten’s play on the Lions’ back line helped Lynden reach the Class 2A state playoffs for a second straight year.
Hielkema was a force in the middle of the Lyncs’ attack, helping LC reach the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs.
Bellingham first-year head coach Jared Fields was selected Coach of the Year by his peers after leading the Red Raiders to their first league title since 2006 and into the Class 2A state quarterfinals.
Bellingham senior Peyton Schwinger was a first-team selection at forward along with Lynden senior Sierra Smith, Sehome junior Sophia Pagnotta and Sedro-Woolley sophomore Natalia Schwetz.
The first-team midfield consisted of Bellingham junior Jillian Langei, Ferndale senior Paige Devine, Squalicum senior Natalie Shikany, Sedro-Woolley senior Della Babcock and Burlington-Edison senior Kenna MacKay.
The first-team defense was made up by Ferndale senior Alexandra McBeath, Lynden Christian junior Riley Dykstra, Squalicum senior Olivia Benner and Burlington-Edison junior Lexy Watson, along with Burlington-Edison senior goal keeper Jenny Gustafson.
Whatcom County second-team selections were: Sehome’s Hannah Moore and Squalicum’s Mariana Madera at forward; Bellingham’s Alli Krell and Hannah Hodge, Blaine’s Maya Ball, Lynden’s Sabrina Macy and Sehome’s Anna Miller at midfield; and Bellingham’s Tessa Perry, Meridian’s Mali Mack and Sehome’s Gracey Henoch on defense.
