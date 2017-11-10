Bellingham survived its first state playoff test in four years; here’s what’s next

Bellingham at Columbia River
Time: 1 p.m.
Site: Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver, Washington
SCOUTING THE RED RAIDERS
Coach: Jared Fields
State tournament appearances: Ninth
State tournament record: 11-9
State titles: None
Seed: Northwest District No. 1
Bellingham beat Olympic 1-0 Wednesday in its first state playoff game since 2013. Elizabeth Lewis-Clarke knocked home a corner kick strike from Allison Krell to record the Red Raiders’ 14th goal on a set piece this season. Bellingham’s defense of Alexa Mee, Tessa Perry, Lewis-Clark and Lucy Mantha helped make that goal stand. It was the Red Raiders fifth shutout of the season and the 12th time they held an opponent to less than two goals. Krell had her first hat trick in a winner-to-state game win over Archbishop Murphy in the 2A bi-district tournament Nov. 2. Bellingham is coming off its first NWC title since 2006.
SCOUTING THE CHIEFTAINS
Coach: Filomon Afenegus
State tournament appearances: 20th
State tournament record: 20-18
State titles: Three (2009, ’12, ’16)
Seed: Southwest District No. 1
The defending state champions, who are seeking their fourth state title in nine years, opened the tournament with a 2-1 victory over Clarkston Wednesday. The Bantams’ goal was the first allowed by the Chieftains since Oct. 10, ending a streak of eight straight shutouts. They allowed two goals only once and recorded 14 shutouts this year. Yaneisy Rodriguez converted a penalty kick for the game-winning goal against Clarkston. Columbia River’s two losses this year came in its season opener against 4A Union and in a Greater St. Helens League game at Hockinson Sept. 19.
