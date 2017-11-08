It’s their first state trip since 2011; would the Lyncs advance to the next round?

Missed opportunities were the bane of the Lynden Christian girls soccer team’s playoff run which ended Wednesday in a 2-0 loss to King’s Way Christian in the first round of the 1A state playoffs.
“As far as possession goes, we did a great job,” Lynden Christian coach Brent De Ruyter said. “We had great chances but couldn’t convert.”
The Lyncs had more shots on goal than the Knights, but were never able to find the net. King’s Way scored both of its goals in the first 30 minutes of the game.
The first Knights’ goal was on a missed clearance by the Lyncs, and the second was off a throw in that De Ruyter said should have been cleared.
Lynden Christian (10-7-3) had to battle through the district and bi-district tournament before earning a berth to state. A 2-0 win over South Whidbey gave the Lyncs just their second appearance at state and the first since 2011.
Despite the disappointing end to the season, De Ruyter said he was proud of his team’s ability to weather storms all year and of the ability of his underclassmen to step up. The Lyncs have just four seniors exiting the program this season and only three juniors on the roster, meaning this team is young and only going to get better.
“It stinks for our two senior captains but losses like this motivate you,” De Ruyter said. “Even though we’re hurting tonight, we’re excited for our future.”
Comments