Bellingham returns to state for first time since 2013 title game; here’s what it faces

Bellingham at Olympic

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Site: Silverdale Stadium, Bremerton

SCOUTING THE RED RAIDERS

Coach: Jared Fields

State tournament appearances: Eight (last in 2013)

State tournament record: 10-9

State titles: None

Seed: Northwest District No. 1

After winning its first NWC title since 2006, Bellingham advanced to the district semifinals with a shootout win over Lynden. The Red Raiders then bounced back from a semifinal loss to Cedarcrest by beating Archbishop Murphy 5-3 in a winner-to-state game. Allison Krell had her first hat trick in that winner-to-state game, while Eden Fawcett scored Bellingham’s lone goal against Cedarcrest and had a goal against Lynden. Hannah Hodge has been another weapon defenses need to keep an eye on.

SCOUTING THE TROJANS

Coach: Steve Haggerty

State tournament appearances: Nine (last in 2016)

State tournament record: 4-9

State titles: None

Seed: West Central District No. 3

After winning the Olympic League title, Olympic beat Lindbergh in a shootout and Fife 4-0 in the district tournament to advance to state. Trojans goalkeeper Karli Taylor stopped two of Lindbergh’s shots in the shootout and helped the team post nine shutouts this season. Top offensive threats for Olympic include Allanah Mitchell and Saoirse Brown, who each had a goal and an assist against Fife, and Gabby Luty, who also had a goal. The Trojans are looking to end a four-game losing streak in the state playoffs.