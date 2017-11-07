Bellingham’s Peyton Schwinger (13), Jillian Langei (11) and Jaden Stevenson celebrate during the Red Raiders' 3-2 win over Squalicum Sept. 19.
Bellingham’s Peyton Schwinger (13), Jillian Langei (11) and Jaden Stevenson celebrate during the Red Raiders' 3-2 win over Squalicum Sept. 19. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com
Bellingham’s Peyton Schwinger (13), Jillian Langei (11) and Jaden Stevenson celebrate during the Red Raiders' 3-2 win over Squalicum Sept. 19. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com

High School Soccer

Bellingham returns to state for first time since 2013 title game; here’s what it faces

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

November 07, 2017 5:00 PM

Bellingham at Olympic

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Site: Silverdale Stadium, Bremerton

1107 Bellingham GSOC (2)

SCOUTING THE RED RAIDERS

Coach: Jared Fields

State tournament appearances: Eight (last in 2013)

State tournament record: 10-9

State titles: None

Seed: Northwest District No. 1

After winning its first NWC title since 2006, Bellingham advanced to the district semifinals with a shootout win over Lynden. The Red Raiders then bounced back from a semifinal loss to Cedarcrest by beating Archbishop Murphy 5-3 in a winner-to-state game. Allison Krell had her first hat trick in that winner-to-state game, while Eden Fawcett scored Bellingham’s lone goal against Cedarcrest and had a goal against Lynden. Hannah Hodge has been another weapon defenses need to keep an eye on.

SCOUTING THE TROJANS

Related stories from The Bellingham Herald

Coach: Steve Haggerty

State tournament appearances: Nine (last in 2016)

State tournament record: 4-9

State titles: None

Seed: West Central District No. 3

After winning the Olympic League title, Olympic beat Lindbergh in a shootout and Fife 4-0 in the district tournament to advance to state. Trojans goalkeeper Karli Taylor stopped two of Lindbergh’s shots in the shootout and helped the team post nine shutouts this season. Top offensive threats for Olympic include Allanah Mitchell and Saoirse Brown, who each had a goal and an assist against Fife, and Gabby Luty, who also had a goal. The Trojans are looking to end a four-game losing streak in the state playoffs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Squalicum girls' soccer raises state trophy again

    The Squalicum High School girls' soccer team repeated as Class 2A state champions with a 4-0 win over Ridgefield on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Shoreline Stadium.

Video: Squalicum girls' soccer raises state trophy again

Video: Squalicum girls' soccer raises state trophy again 1:22

Video: Squalicum girls' soccer raises state trophy again

Video: Dorr, Fowler lead Squalicum girls' soccer to district title 2:06

Video: Dorr, Fowler lead Squalicum girls' soccer to district title
Video: Smith, Holt star for Lions in elimination 1:44

Video: Smith, Holt star for Lions in elimination

View More Video