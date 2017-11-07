Lynden Christian heads to state for a second time; here’s what the Lyncs are up against

Lynden Christian at King’s Way Christian

Time: 6 p.m.

Site: King’s Way Christian, Vancouver, Washington

SCOUTING THE LYNCS

Coach: Brent De Ruyter

State tournament appearances: One (2011)

State tournament record: 0-1

State titles: None

Seed: Northwest/Sea-King District No. 4

The Lyncs advanced to state with a 2-0 victory over South Whidbey in the bi-district tournament on Thursday. Libby Hielkema had a goal and an assist in the game, while freshman Emily Mellema scored the second goal. Lynden Christian advanced to the Northwest District Tournament championship game before losing 3-2 to King’s in overtime. Mellema scored a pair of goals in that game and enters state with nine to her credit this season. Hielkema leads the team with 13 goals and 13 assists.

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS

Coach: Tina Ellertson

State tournament appearances: Two (last in 2015)

State tournament record: 0-2

State titles: None

Seed: Southwest District No. 1

King’s Way advanced through the district tournament with a 5-1 win over Elma in the semifinals and a 1-0 victory over Montesano in the district championship game. Elise Schey scored the only goal in the championship game on a header. The Trico League champions have not lost since Oct. 7 to Nine Mile Falls Lakeside and had a perfect 8-0 record in league play. Defense has been a strong suit for the Knights, as they’ve posted nine shutouts and have allowed more than one goal only once in a 4-1 season-opening loss to Overlake.