Lynden Christian’s Emily Mellema (2), Emily Roetcisoender (5) and Bailee DenBleyker celebrate during the Class 1A Northwest District Tournament championship game Oct. 28 at at Whatcom Community College in Bellingham.
Lynden Christian’s Emily Mellema (2), Emily Roetcisoender (5) and Bailee DenBleyker celebrate during the Class 1A Northwest District Tournament championship game Oct. 28 at at Whatcom Community College in Bellingham. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden Christian’s Emily Mellema (2), Emily Roetcisoender (5) and Bailee DenBleyker celebrate during the Class 1A Northwest District Tournament championship game Oct. 28 at at Whatcom Community College in Bellingham. Evan Abell eabell@bhamherald.com

High School Soccer

Lynden Christian heads to state for a second time; here’s what the Lyncs are up against

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

November 07, 2017 4:30 PM

Lynden Christian at King’s Way Christian

Time: 6 p.m.

Site: King’s Way Christian, Vancouver, Washington

1107 LC GSOC (2)

SCOUTING THE LYNCS

Coach: Brent De Ruyter

State tournament appearances: One (2011)

State tournament record: 0-1

State titles: None

Seed: Northwest/Sea-King District No. 4

The Lyncs advanced to state with a 2-0 victory over South Whidbey in the bi-district tournament on Thursday. Libby Hielkema had a goal and an assist in the game, while freshman Emily Mellema scored the second goal. Lynden Christian advanced to the Northwest District Tournament championship game before losing 3-2 to King’s in overtime. Mellema scored a pair of goals in that game and enters state with nine to her credit this season. Hielkema leads the team with 13 goals and 13 assists.

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS

Related stories from The Bellingham Herald

Coach: Tina Ellertson

State tournament appearances: Two (last in 2015)

State tournament record: 0-2

State titles: None

Seed: Southwest District No. 1

King’s Way advanced through the district tournament with a 5-1 win over Elma in the semifinals and a 1-0 victory over Montesano in the district championship game. Elise Schey scored the only goal in the championship game on a header. The Trico League champions have not lost since Oct. 7 to Nine Mile Falls Lakeside and had a perfect 8-0 record in league play. Defense has been a strong suit for the Knights, as they’ve posted nine shutouts and have allowed more than one goal only once in a 4-1 season-opening loss to Overlake.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Squalicum girls' soccer raises state trophy again

    The Squalicum High School girls' soccer team repeated as Class 2A state champions with a 4-0 win over Ridgefield on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Shoreline Stadium.

Video: Squalicum girls' soccer raises state trophy again

Video: Squalicum girls' soccer raises state trophy again 1:22

Video: Squalicum girls' soccer raises state trophy again

Video: Dorr, Fowler lead Squalicum girls' soccer to district title 2:06

Video: Dorr, Fowler lead Squalicum girls' soccer to district title
Video: Smith, Holt star for Lions in elimination 1:44

Video: Smith, Holt star for Lions in elimination

View More Video