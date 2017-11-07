Lynden celebrates during a 3-2 victory over Sehome in a winner-to-state game Thursday at Sedro-Woolley.
High School Soccer

Lynden seeks its first state playoff win in program history, here’s what it’s up against

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

November 07, 2017 3:51 PM

Lynden vs. Spokane West Valley

Time: 2 p.m.

Site: Spokane West Valley

1107 Lynden GSOC (2)

SCOUTING THE LIONS

Coach: Carlos Melendez

State tournament appearances: Two (last in 2016)

State tournament record: 0-2

State titles: None

Seed: Northwest District No. 4

The Lions had to win three elimination games in the Northwest District to advance to state. First they had to survive a 4-3 play-in game in OT at Burlington-Edison. After falling in a shoot out to Bellingham, the Lions then ripped Sedro-Woolley 5-1 and held off Sehome 3-2 in overtime to advance. Sophomore Keylie Hershey scored the game winner aginst Sehome, while freshmen Ellsie Saldivar and Jenna Smith also provided offense during the district tournament. Senior Sierra Smith has been a major catalyst, while Emily Czesak has played a key role in net.

SCOUTING THE EAGLES

Coach: Shelli Totton-Peteson

State tournament appearances: Nine (last in 2014)

State tournament record: 5-11

State titles: None

Seed: Northeast District No. 1

The Eagles, rebounded from a three-game losing streak at the end of the regular season to cruise to a surprise district title with three straight wins, beating Cheney 3-0, Clarkston 4-3 and top-seeded Spokane East Valley 5-4 in the title game. The Eagles were the fourth seed into the bracket after finishing fourth in the Great Northern League. Chelsea Koker and Frankie Schade each scored twice in the championship game to help West Valley come back from an early two-goal deficit.

