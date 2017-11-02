Lynden vs. Sehome soccer gallery

Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden defeated Sehome 3-2 on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden's Sabrina Macy, left, beats Sehome's Lillian Gruman to the ball on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden players celebrate after winning a 3-2 game against Sehome in overtime on a goal by Keylie Hershey, center left, off an assist by Ali VanZanten, right, on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Sedro-Woolley High School.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com