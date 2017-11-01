High School Soccer

Could the Golden Eagles soccer team stay alive in the 3A district tournament?

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

November 01, 2017 9:22 AM

The Ferndale Golden Eagles girls’ soccer team earned a 1-0 victory over Stanwood to stay alive in the Class 3A District Tournament Tuesday.

Paige Devine connected on an Aleah Washington pass in the 74th minute to put Ferndale on the board. From there, the Golden Eagles just tried to chew up some clock and hold on for the win.

“It was great to see our team react after the goal,” Ferndale coach Rigel Weis said. “Hopefully we can continue doing this because we have a goal in mind and want to reach it.”

