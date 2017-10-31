This Meridian Trojan’s goals set the tone in a win-or-go-home district match

The Meridian girls’ soccer team stayed alive Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Northwest in the opening round of the Class 1A District Tournament.
Victoryia Melnyk scored both of the Trojans’ goals, with the first being unassisted in the opening minute and half of the match.
“That was one of our goals to score as quickly as possible,” Meridian coach Paula French said.
Melnyk’s second goal came midway through the second half on a corner kick-assist by Emma Dougan.
Meridian will play the defending Class 1A district champion Overlake Thursday at 7 p.m. at Sultan High School.
