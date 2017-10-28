High School Soccer

The Storm played a solid 70 minutes; how would the last 10 turn out?

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

October 28, 2017 9:21 PM

The Squalicum girls’ soccer team held the third-ranked team out of the Wesco league scoreless for 70 minutes during Saturday’s 3A District Tournament first round, but ultimately fell to Edmonds-Woodway 2-0 at Edmonds Stadium.

A Warriors player connected on a strike from the left side at the top of the box to break the tie, and then six minutes later Edmonds scored again.

“It was a well contested game throughout and I thought we had them on their heels,” Squalicum coach Jose Rodriguez said.

The Storm will play an elimination game against the loser of Marysville-Pilchuck and Snohomish on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

